10th installment of PM Kisan scheme will be released after three days, if your name is not in the list, do this work immediately

On January 1, 2022, PM Narendra Modi will transfer money to the farmers’ account. This will benefit about 12 crore farmers. 2000 rupees of 10th installment will be sent to the account of farmers. If you have not seen the name in the list yet, then check it immediately.

After three days from today, the 10th installment of PM Kisan Yojana will come in the account of farmers. Because farmers have been informed through SMS that on January 1, 2022, PM Narendra Modi will transfer money to the farmers’ account. This will benefit about 12 crore farmers. 2000 rupees of 10th installment will be sent to the account of farmers. If you have not seen the name in the list yet, then check it immediately. Because due to some mistakes your name can be removed from the list.

Apart from this, if your name is not in the list under this scheme, then here information will be given about what you should do and how you can take advantage of it. For this you should use the method described here.

Call here if name is not in the list

If your name is not in the list of 10th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, then you can call on the helpline number of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. These numbers are 155261 and 011-24300606. Here your whole point will be heard and solution will also be done in less time.

Can work offline also

If you do not want to call then you can go to the State Agriculture Office and meet the concerned officer and register your complaint. Apart from this, online complaints can also be lodged on PM Kisan’s website.

how to check name in list