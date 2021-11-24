10th installment of PM Kisan scheme will be released soon, but double money will come in the account of some farmers

The 10th installment is going to be released soon in the account of farmers under PM Kisan Yojana. Many reports have claimed that the 10th installment of PM Kisan Yojana will come by 15 December. However, this has not been disclosed by the central government and the official website yet. At the same time, it is also expected that during the release of the 10th installment, the government can double the amount given to the farmers. If this happens, then 4000 rupees will come in the account of the farmers.

Some farmers will get double benefit

During the release of the next installment of PM Kisan, two installments can come in the account of some farmers. These would be the farmers who had registered during the release of the 9th installment. But due to mistake in the application or any other reason, the money could not be credited to his account. However, during this time, if you have not rectified the mistake yet, then your 10th installment money may also get stuck.

In this way, money will come in your account or not.

First of all you have to go to https://pmkisan.gov.in link.

Here you will see the option of Farmers Corner.

In this, you have to click on the option with Beneficiaries List.

Here you will enter your Aadhaar number and proceed.

Now select the State, District, Sub District, Block and Village in it.

After this you have to click on Get Report.

Now the complete data of the beneficiary will appear in front of you, in this you can check your name.

PM Kisan’s money can stop due to these reasons

Under PM Kisan Yojana, every year 6000 rupees are sent to the account of farmers. But for this you have to apply first. If any mistake happens during this application then your account may stop money. According to the information given on pmkisan.gov.in link, if you have entered wrong bank account number, name, IFSC and bank related information, then money will not come in your account. Apart from this, due to technical problem, money can also stop from coming to the account.