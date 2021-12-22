10th installment of PM Kisan scheme will come on new year, amount will reach the accounts of 12 crore farmers

The 10th installment of the Prime Minister’s Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan 10th Installment) is being awaited for a long time. In the meantime, a big update has come out about the farmers. This time Rs 2000 will be released in the account of 12 crore farmers for the 10th installment. According to the information, now money can come in the account of farmers on the new year i.e. on January 1, 2022. However, no further comment has been made regarding this yet.

Actually, a message has come from the government to the registered farmers associated with this scheme. It is written in this message that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the next installment under PM Kisan Yojana on January 1, 2022 at 12 o’clock in the day. In this message sent to the farmers, the information has been given by the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Tomar.

what is written in the message

In the message, information has been given by Narendra Singh Tomar that ‘Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release equity grants to Kisan Producer Organizers on January 1, 2022. You can join this program through pmindiawbcast.nic.in. Or you can join through Doordarshan. After this, further farmers have been invited to join the program.

Farmers are required to do e-KYC

In the latest information, it has been told by PM Kisan Yojana that if you have not got e-KYC done in PM Kisan Yojana yet, then you will not get the 10th installment of PM Kisan Yojana. E-KYC is mandatory for the people. Only after this the money will be sent to the farmers’ account on January 1.

These farmers will get Rs 4,000

Under PM Kisan Yojana, Rs 2000 is sent to the account of farmers every four months, that is, Rs 6,000 is given in a year. So far, the money of the 9th installment has been sent in this scheme. But those who have not got the money of the ninth installment in their account during that time, they can get Rs 4,000 during the 10th installment.

