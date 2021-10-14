10th installment of PM Kisan Yojana is going to be released soon, states can check like this

According to some reports, it is being said that the 10th installment of PM Kisan Yojana will start coming from October 31 onwards. However, so far no confirmation has been made from any side of the government.

During the festive season, the central government can give gifts to the farmers. Under this, the 10th installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana can come in the account of farmers. According to some reports, it is being said that the 10th installment of PM Kisan Yojana will start coming from October 31 onwards. However, so far no confirmation has been made from any side of the government.

If some media reports are to be believed, they say that this benefit can be passed on to the farmers during the festive season. It has been claimed that the registered farmers will get Rs 2,000 in their bank accounts by October 31. Let us inform that at present the 9th installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana is being transferred to the accounts of farmers. If you have not registered for this yet, then you can register with the village head and the concerned officer or you can also register by visiting PM Kisan’s website.

You can check the status like this

Visit the official website of the government – ​​https://pmkisan.gov.in/. Now click on ‘Farmers Corner Section’ on the homepage. Select the option ‘Beneficiary Status’. Here, the beneficiary can check the status of his/her application. The list will contain the name of the farmer and the amount sent to his bank account. Now enter either your Aadhar Number or Account Number or Mobile Number. Finally, you can get the complete details by clicking on get data.

Read also: Increased trouble for those who have old vehicles! Eight times fee will have to be paid on registration renewal, know the reason

This is how you can rectify the mistake

Visit the official website of PM Kisan https://pmkisan.gov.in/.

Here you click on Edit Aadhaar Details option.

Enter your Aadhaar number, proceed by filling the captcha code.

In the next new window that will open, if there is any mistake in the name, then you can rectify it online.

Apart from this, if there is any kind of mistake, then you can also rectify it.

Read also: Reliance Jio’s network down! Problem in calling internet and sending email

Let us tell you that the central government sends rupees two thousand per month as assistance to the farmers in the account. So that farmers can get some help for their farming and livelihood. Till now the 9th installment has been sent or is being sent under PM Kisan Yojana.