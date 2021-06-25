10th Result Released, Check From Here, BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021 Declared

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021 Declared: Board of Secondary Education Odisha has released the 10th result. If the candidates have any technical problem in checking the result, then they can check by SMS through mobile.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021 Declared: Board of Secondary Education Odisha has released the 10th result on Friday. Candidates who have registered to appear in class X examination can check their results by visiting the official websites of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in. Apart from this, candidates can also directly check their result (BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2021) by clicking on this link http://odisha.indiaresults.com/bse-orissa/default.aspx. According to the latest update, 97.87 percent students of BSE Odisha have been declared pass.

Check result like this

Firstly candidates visit the official website of Odisha Board BSE, bseodisha.nic.in. Go to the result section on the homepage. Click on Odisha Board BSE 10th Result 2021 link. Enter your roll number and date of birth. Result will appear on the screen. Download and keep a print copy with you for further reference.

Result can also be checked through mobile SMS

If the students are not able to check the result due to internet connectivity or due to non availability of internet facility, the result can be checked on mobile. Candidates have to type OR01 and send SMS to 5676750.

Earlier, the board had canceled the class 10th board exams last month due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country. Later the board released the alternative e-method of evaluation to award marks to the students of class 10th. As per the announcement the evaluation of marks was done on the basis of class 9th and 10th examinations.

