11 Books by Latinos to Read for Hispanic Heritage Month

National Hispanic Heritage Month, a celebration that runs from September 15 to October 15, covers seven different independence days across Latin America. In recent years, however, the celebration has inspired Latinos in the United States to look inward while grappling with issues of representation, colorism, and sexuality. To better understand these perspectives, here are 11 recent books that provide a glimpse into different corners of contemporary Latino life in the United States:

The recent debate over the term “Latinx,” which has caught the attention of countless op-ed pages and Twitter threads, is the latest iteration of a long reckoning on this single, shared identity. So argues Morales, a lecturer at Colombia and CUNY, whose book Politics and Social History explains how our current understanding of Latino identity is rooted in the Latin American concept. of mixed race, or “hybrid,” and how that troubled history is shaping American politics today.

‘The Undocumented Americans’ by Carla Cornejo Villavicencio (One World, 2020)

The collection falls somewhere between reportage, fantasy, and memoir in its storytelling, offering an intimate portrait of the unruly situation in the United States. Villavicencio chronicles the lives of Ground Zero cleanup workers, a Haitian priest in Miami, and a former housekeeper battling breast cancer in Flint, Michigan, a population at large, as Caitlin Dickerson wrote in her review. As noted in “Modern journalism is largely absent from literature.”

‘The Poet X’ by Elizabeth Acevedo (Quil Tree, 2018)

In this National Book Award-winning poetry novel, 15-year-old Xiomara Batista’s life in Harlem is changed overnight: her body, now big and shapely, is the subject of new abuse and humiliation; His Dominican mother has become a strict disciplinarian; And his church no longer feels like it once was heaven. As Xiomara grapples with these changes, she turns to slam poetry, where she finds freedom and searches for a distinctive voice.

Lovato uncovers family secrets that were guarded by her father to tell the story of trauma and violence in the Mission District from El Salvador to San Francisco. As he thinks about this multi-generational history, Lovato blends this memoir with detailed reporting that sheds light on a cycle of bloodshed that spanned the birth of El Salvador’s civil war. MS-13 in California and export of gangs to Central America.

