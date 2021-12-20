11 lakh Honda City is available in the budget of only 3 lakhs, the company will give guarantee and warranty plan

Want to buy a premium sedan car in a low budget, then know here complete details of the car with this offer available on Honda City.

In the car sector, the sedan segment is known for premium cars coming in the mid-range, with the largest number of cars from companies like Hyundai, Maruti, Honda, etc.

In which we are talking about Honda City, which is a premium design and features car of this sedan segment, if you buy Honda City from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 11.16 lakh to Rs 15.11 lakh.

But through the offer mentioned here, you can take this car home in a budget of just Rs 3 lakh. and the price has been kept at Rs 3,13,500.

According to the car information on the website, the model of this Honda City is July 2011 and it has run 89,729 kms so far.

The ownership of this Honda City is second and it is registered at HR 26 RTO office in Haryana. On the purchase of this car, the company is offering a comprehensive warranty of 6 months and a plan of 7 days money back guarantee.

Along with this, the company is also giving the benefit of 6 months Pan India Road Side Assistance and Free RC Transfer, apart from this, those who want to take this car on loan, the company will also provide this facility with easy EMI plan.

If you want to buy this car, then after getting the offer on it, know the complete details of its features and specifications.

This Honda City is powered by a 1497 cc engine that generates 118 PS of power and 146 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features of the car, it will get Power Steering, Power Windows, Remote Truck Opener, Multifunction Steering Wheel, Anti Lock Braking System, Brake Assist, Central Locking, Power Door Locks, Child Safety Lock, Anti Theft Alarm, Dual Front Seat Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that this Honda City gives a mileage of 17 kilometers per liter.