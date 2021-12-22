11 lakh reward was kept for biting the tongue of Jitan Ram Manjhi, the party suspended the BJP leader

Gajendra Jha had said that if any son of a Brahmin in India bites off the tongue of Jitan Ram Manjhi and brings him in front of me, I will give him a reward of Rs 11 lakh. He said that the status of Jitan Ram Manjhi is not even 11 Tk.

The BJP has taken action against Gajendra for the one who cut the tongue of Hindustani Awam Morcha founder Jitan Ram Manjhi. Please tell that Jitan Ram Manjhi had given a controversial statement on Brahmin society. On which Bihar BJP leader Gajendra Jha had announced that he will give a reward of Rs 11 lakh to the Brahmin’s son who will bring Manjhi’s tongue before me.

Let us inform that the party showed Gajendra Jha the way out of the party and said that indecent language will not be tolerated for anyone. Talk of violence in the party is not acceptable. It is known that the BJP had sought a reply from Gajendra Jha in 15 days regarding his statement. But Gajendra Jha stuck to his statement. At the same time, in this matter, the Bihar BJP said that the statement given on Manjhi is always contrary to the discipline of the party due to being unexpected.

At the same time, Hindustani Awam Morcha had also retaliated on Gajendra Jha’s statement. Party spokesperson Danish Rizwan had said that indecent remarks are being made against Manjhi. Danish said that the talk of biting the tongue of Jitan Ram Manjhi is not insulting to the Dalits? He said that I want to tell the top leaders of Bihar BJP that they should explain to their people who made such statements that all this is not right.

Let us inform that after registering a protest with Manjhi’s party, BJP has shown the way out to Gajendra Jha. At the same time, Jitan Ram Manjhi has apologized for his controversial statement regarding Brahmins. Even after this, the Brahmin community has continued to oppose Manjhi.

On Monday, a complaint was filed against Jitan Ram Manjhi in the court of Bihar and in different police stations. Action has been taken against them.