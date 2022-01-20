11-Month-Old Child Shot In Face In The Bronx – Gadget Clock
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An toddler was shot within the Bronx on Wednesday.
It occurred round 6:45 p.m. at Valentine Avenue and East 198th Road in Fordham Manor.
Based on police, an 11-month-old lady was within the again seat of a car when a bullet apparently hit her cheek.
She was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in important situation.
No arrests have been made presently.
Stick with CBSNewYork.com and watch CBS2 Information at 11 p.m. for the newest on this growing story.
