11-Month-Old Child Shot In Face In The Bronx – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An toddler was shot within the Bronx on Wednesday.

It occurred round 6:45 p.m. at Valentine Avenue and East 198th Road in Fordham Manor.

Based on police, an 11-month-old lady was within the again seat of a car when a bullet apparently hit her cheek.

She was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in important situation.

No arrests have been made presently.

Stick with CBSNewYork.com and watch CBS2 Information at 11 p.m. for the newest on this growing story.