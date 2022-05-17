11-year-old Bronx girl dies after being struck by stray bullet; NYPD searching for men on scooter



NEW YORK — An 11-year-old girl died Monday night time after being hit by a stray bullet within the Bronx.

The tragedy occurred at 166th Road and and Fox Road within the Longwood part of the borough, CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported.

Police mentioned some men on a scooter had been driving by and immediately opened hearth on one other man who was operating away on the sidewalk.

“We had been ready to get our nails executed after I heard gunshots, two of them, pop pop,” resident Maya Jones mentioned.

Witnesses mentioned the girl was exterior a salon along with her household at round 5 p.m. when the gunfire broke out. She apparently hid behind a automotive, however nonetheless wound up getting shot. She then bumped into the salon with a gunshot wound to the chest and handed out.

Folks inside got here to her support.

“She stopped responding, so we ended up zipping down after which we noticed the gun wound and it wasn’t heavy blood, however as a result of the bullet was proper there,” Jones mentioned.

Jones and good friend Lillian Johnson mentioned a 3rd girl put compresses on the little girl’s wound till the ambulance arrived. She was then raced to Lincoln Hospital, the place she later died.

“Once I heard her age I broke down. She simply got here from college and it is like, why her? Why did it must be her?” Jones mentioned.

At a vigil in Harlem for the individuals who died within the Buffalo mass taking pictures, Mayor Eric Adams mentioned he visited the household on the hospital within the Bronx earlier than the girl died and vowed justice for her.

Police mentioned they’re searching for the men captured on video, however do not have a fantastic image of the gunman as a result of they had been flying by on the scooter. So, they’re asking for anybody who might need seen one thing within the space to succeed in out to them.

Individuals who stay within the space mentioned they’re fed up with having to face violence proper in entrance of them.

When requested if it is uncommon to listen to about pictures being hearth on this neighborhood, Johnson mentioned, “It is uncommon to see pictures within the daylight, however at night time time it is totally different. It is the Bronx.”

