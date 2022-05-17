11-Year-Old Girl Dies in Foxhurst Drive-By – Gadget Clock



An 11-year-old woman was killed after she was the unintended sufferer of a drive-by taking pictures in the Bronx, legislation enforcement sources advised Gadget Clock

The woman was shot whereas on Westchester Avenue in the Foxhurst neighborhood, by two suspects on a moped, two legislation enforcement sources mentioned. The 2 fired at a gaggle of males on a road nook, and it the woman was not believed to be the supposed goal.

The woman, who was struck by a bullet in the abdomen, was rushed to Lincoln Hospital, the place she died. She was with relations on the time of the taking pictures.

“The woman, she simply saved saying ‘Ow, ow, ow’ and holding her abdomen. We have been attempting to determine the place she received shot at, we checked her leg there was nothing,” mentioned witness Maya Jones. “She saved holding completely different locations, then she stopped responding.”

Surveillance movies exhibits a person working down close by Fox Avenue, being chased by the 2 males on a scooter. The person driving on the again opened hearth, the video confirmed. The kid was half a block away from the place the gun was fired.

“Once I heard her age I broke down, as a result of it is like, she simply got here from faculty, and it is like, why her? Why it needed to be her? Why y’all doing this?” Jones mentioned.

The 2 males on the moped, each carrying dark-colored sweatshirts, instantly fled from the scene of the taking pictures, heading north on Fox Avenue.

Police launched video of the alleged shooter driving a moped on a Bronx sidewalk whereas one other man sitting behind him fired a gun.

An investigation is ongoing.

The woman was the second younger baby to be shot in the Bronx in 2022. In January, an 11-month-old woman, simply days away from her first birthday, was shot in the face whereas sitting in a automobile along with his mom in the Bronx.

This can be a creating story. Please test again for updates.