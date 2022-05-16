11-year-old girl hospitalized after being shot in stomach in the Bronx
Police say the incident occurred simply earlier than 5 p.m. at 995 Westchester Avenue.
They are saying an 11-year-old girl was shot in the stomach after a dispute between two males the place gunfire was concerned.
The sufferer will not be believed to have been the meant goal.
She was taken to Lincoln Hospital in essential situation.
ALSO READ | Man reunited with physician, officers who saved his life at airport
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
That is breaking information. This story will likely be up to date as extra info turns into accessible.
———-
* Extra Bronx information
* Ship us a information tip
* Obtain the abc7NY app for breaking information alerts
* Observe us on YouTube
Submit a Information Tip
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
#11yearold #girl #hospitalized #shot #stomach #Bronx
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.