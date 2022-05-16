11-year-old girl hospitalized after being shot in stomach in the Bronx



BRONX, New York (WABC) — An 11-year-old girl is in essential situation after she was shot in the stomach in the Bronx Monday evening.

Police say the incident occurred simply earlier than 5 p.m. at 995 Westchester Avenue.

They are saying an 11-year-old girl was shot in the stomach after a dispute between two males the place gunfire was concerned.

The sufferer will not be believed to have been the meant goal.

She was taken to Lincoln Hospital in essential situation.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

That is breaking information. This story will likely be up to date as extra info turns into accessible.

