110 Inspirational Juice Wrld Quotes about Love, Depression, and Success



There’s trap rap and then there’s emo rap. The latter tackles less popular themes such as depression, sadness, substance abuse, and in some cases, misogyny. This has made this subgenre depart from its SoundCloud-based predecessor. Enter Juice WRLD.

Who is Juice Wrld?

Born as Jared Anthony Higgins in Chicago, Illinois, he has shown musical prowess as early as when he was 4 years old. He developed this talent by taking rap more seriously than playing instruments upon entering high school.

The path to WRLD Domination started when he recorded his songs using his cellphone, then uploading them to SoundCloud. He used to carry the name JuicetheKidd, until a more pragmatic approach to his rap musical identity changed it to Juice Wrld.

December 2017 was the start of making Juice WRLD known to the world. ‘All Girls Are the Same’ – part of his 3-song EP ‘Nothings Different’ gained popularity – and an accompanying music video of it was released in February 2018.

This got the attention of Interscope Records, which signed him up for a $3 million deal. This and ‘Lucid Dreams’ were his first entries on any Billboard chart, with the songs going as far as the Top 100.

Juice WRLD launched two full-length albums. ‘Goodbye & Good Riddance’ was released on May 23, 2018. It sold over a million units in album sales and its equivalent on December 5, 2018 and was given platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America.

March 8, 2019 saw the release of his second album, ‘Death Race for Love’. This was Juice WRLD’s first US Number One album. It was also received with critical acclaim and cemented his prestige as one of rap’s most exciting new stars.

But tragedy struck on December 8, 2019. Higgins’ private Gulfstream jet was suspected by law enforcement of carrying guns and drugs on board. Members of his management team aboard the flight told the officers that Higgins took several unknown pills to hide them from police inspection. He was pronounced dead on January 22, 2020.

Inspirational Juice Wrld Quotes

Higgins described his music as something ‘every broken heart’ can relate to. Maybe that was the secret to his success – his heartfelt lyrics with a bit of ‘emo rock’ influences. He has been described by music lovers and critiques as ‘a leading figure for present-day hip-hop’.

Fresh, catchy, yet deeply meaningful, his songs are still enjoyed by many until today. They are available on various platforms, including Spotify and YouTube music.

Whether you’re a fan or not, you will love these haunting quotes and sayings from Juice WRLD.

1. “Once you fall in love you fall, there’s a reason why we use that word.”

2. “Nobody on this earth is perfect. Everybody has their flaws—everybody has their dark secrets and vices.”

3. “If anybody’s going through anything, I hope and I pray that you get through it.”

4. “I don’t want to get lost in everything. I just want to keep the same work ethic.”

5. “I’ll never forget about the demons I conquered. I know I got a ways to go but I still made it further than most.”

6. “I’m your everything so that everything isn’t a problem.”

7. “Words can be as sweet as candy or as sharp as a blade. That’s the beauty of it.”

8. “Don’t let the scale define you. Be active. Eat Healthy. Be Happy.”

9. “Even if I’m talking about something that’s negative, I look at it as putting my mistakes out there for people to learn from it.”

10 “My goal is to get overly famous, shine for a couple years then fake my death.”

11. “Words have a lot of power.”

12. “Roses are red, violets are blue, my heart is dead, I am such a fool.”

13. “Ain’t nothing like the feeling of uncertainty, the eeriness of silence.”

14. “Our heads are so imperfect, we drown ourselves in this imperfection. We don’t know what imperfection is. We only know how to spell it—we don’t know how it feels.”

15. “She does cocaine in my basement. I am her doctor, but I am running out of patience. She told me that she tryna closer to Satan. She is talking to him when she is in the matrix.”

16. “Stuff does happen. People are sick in the head. But people take advantage of that, and then they mix that with destroying black careers and destroying black excellence.”

17. “Music is the best way that I can communicate with other people.”

18. “Trust me—it’s cool to invest.”

19. “They all always notice when you acting different, but they never see what they did to make you start acting that way.”

20. “One thing my dad told me was, ‘Never let your woman know when you’re insecure.’”

21. “Never been afraid to die but I always been afraid to die before I get where I’m going.”

22. “Now I am insane, demons in my brain. Love, peace, I can’t obtain ‘cause all these girls the same, love.”

23. “Exhale depression as the wind blows. These are the laws of living in vogue.”

24. “It’s funny how the blessed ones had the most curses.”

25. “What’s the 27 club? We ain’t making it past 21.”

26. “A lot of men make fun of you for expressing your feelings because they don’t get it. They can’t wrap their heads around the concept of being completely honest and forthright.”

27. “Everybody, stay positive no matter how negative life gets.”

28. “We’re perfectly imperfect children. Rose from the dust, all of us are on a mission.”

29. “I feel as though if you’re able to control your dreams, you have more power and control over your mind, like you could reach more areas of your mind. Therefore, I feel like it creates the ability for you to achieve more things in reality.”

30. “I chase thrills, you still crashin’ Hot Wheels.”

31. “I thought you were the one listenin’ to my heart instead of my head.”

32. “Elevate, elevate me now. I am on the ground, on the ground—have not been myself.”

33. “I got family members that are police officers. I don’t get any problem if you a cop, as long as y’all doing y’all job, and y’all not harassing.”

34. “I need to work with your legend.”

35. “I admit it, another ho got me finished. Broke my heart, oh no, you didn’t. Fuck sippin’, I’ma down a whole bottle. Hard liquor, hard truth, can’t swallow.”

36. “I never thought about college, but my mom thought about it for me. I knew 100% it wasn’t for me.”

37. “I freestyle everything.”

38. “I had phases of listening to rap and trap, and then I had phases where I’d listen to post-hardcore, rap, grunge, metal, all that. I had different time periods of listening to different music. And now it all clashes together.”

39. “My school had a radio show, and when I first decided to become a rapper, I was on there, and I would like, freestyle.”

40. “Honestly, the way I make music, you know it is like I don’t want to sound cocky or anything, but I try my best to make time with music that doesn’t have an expiration date.”

41. “Shout out to Sting—that’s the G.O.A.T. right there. The goat. Greatest of all time.”

42. “I’m running to the money all the time so I can never be late.”

43. “I just walked in the building. Look like a million, but I’m worth more than a million.”

44. “It’s always good to put thought into shit, but something’s gonna come more from like a feeling, heart, the soul—less like the mind.”

45. “I wanna be more than a millionaire. I wanna change the world.”

46. “But now I got a bigger job, the world screaming my songs.”

47. “It’s good to put money back into communities.”

48. “What am I to do it seems. I fell in love with you.”

49. “You made my heartbreak, You made my heartache.”

50. “I got the M and M’s ‘millions’ called my mom?told her I made it.”

51. “You found another one, but I am the better one. I won’t let you forget me.”

52. “Telling you right now, all you’ll find is a lost soul, rich and blind.”

53. “You done woke me up from my eternal slumber, I’m the lightning you’re the thunder.”

54. “I’ve been through the wringer, tryna put a diamond ring on her finger.”

55. “Why did I fall for you? I gave it all for you.”

56. “I numb and conceal them kinda like my feelings, but I still feel them.”

57. “If you ever get jealous, just remember I chose you out of everyone else.”

58. “Everybody has their mistakes. A mistake is a mistake. Some are more severe than others, but we’re no one to judge the severity of someone’s mistake. As long as we doin’ wrong, as long as we sinnin’, you can’t judge nobody else’s mistakes.”

59. “Tell me that it is all okay. I have been waiting on this all damn day.”

60. “We are trying to hide our feelings, but we forgot that our eyes speak.”

61. “I know I have a purpose, but I don’t see the purpose.”

62. “People love to talk about the money that they make. Nobody wanna talk about the money that they save.”

63. “Lucid dreaming is dreaming but you being aware that you’re doing it.”

64. “The rap game now, I’m sorry to say it but it’s so motherfucking soft. You can’t do anything without someone being offended nowadays. When did we become so soft?”

65. “I talk about a lot of issues I go through and some of my fans go through and try to create a fellowship where people can relate to each other.”

66. “I think it’s important to add a personal aspect to your music—that’s what makes it authentic at the end of the day.”

67. “I still see your shadows in my room. Can’t take back the love that I gave you. It’s to the point where I love and I hate you.”

68. “Some people don’t get the credit that they deserve strictly based off the color of their skin. And technically speaking, my people made up those same genres. They created that sound in the first place.”

69. “Made mistakes, but that’s what life is about. My mistakes lead me to a better route.”

70. “Either I grow with you or outgrow you, I am not standing still for nobody.”

71. “All girls are the same. They are rotting my brain, love. Think I need a change before I go insane, love. All girls are the same. They are potting my brain. love. Think I need a change before I go.”

72. “Don’t know when I met you, but I met you. Don’t know why I love you, but I love you. It is something bound by that dress, the way it fits you. I don’t even wanna tell you to take it off, but baby take it off.”

73. “You said, ‘I love you,’ and I said it too. The only difference is, I didn’t lie to you.”

74. “Drugs got me sweating but the room getting colder looking at the devil and the angel on my shoulder. Will I die tonight? I don’t know, is it over? Looking for my next high. I am looking for closure.”

75. “And I cannot change you, so I must replace you. Oh easier said than done.”

76. “I can admit and say that I have feelings.”

77. “Who knew evil girls had the prettiest faces?”

78. “I don’t know if it’s because my heart hurts or if I am insecure.”

79. “People will do you wrong over and over, but the one time you call them out you’re suddenly the bad guy.”

80. “Now I’m running from her love, I’m not fast. So I’m making it worse. Now I’m digging up a grave from my past.”

81. “Thank you God for waking me up when you ain’t have to. This life is a blessing I won’t take for granted.”

82. “A minor setback paves the way for a major comeback.”

83. “You make me want to start smoking cigarettes so I die slowly.”

84. “Sometimes, life’s a mess. I get high when I’m upset.”

85. “When it gets dark outside, in you I confide. You help me face my demons I won’t hide.”

86. “You were my everything. Thoughts of a wedding ring, now I’m just better off dead.”

87. “The goal in life is not to live forever, but to create something that will.”

88. “The people I looked up to put their demons out there. They provided a path for me to walk on.”

89. “You left me falling and landing inside my grave. I know that you want me dead.”

90. “I bet if you, someone you never even thought about giving a chance to, you’ll be the happiest with.”

91. “The friends that don’t evolve with you are temporary.”

92. “Break away from everybody. Break away from everything if you can’t stand the way this place is. Take yourself to higher places.”

93. “I love my life and the people in it. Thank you God for giving me what I have. Give me strength to fuck Satan up if he comes this way. Amen.”

94. “If you are a real muthafucka, you gonna always gravitate to genuine energy and activity.”

95. “Did I say that out loud? I am so crazy about mine.”

96. “Money is gonna come regardless. If you doin’ this for money, people gonna be able to tell.”

97. “Bye, negative energy. You’re not welcomed anywhere near me in my savior’s name, amen.”

98. “Everyone knows someone who does stuff that isn’t healthy for them. But imagine how much of a fuck you don’t give to do that, to drink that, to pop that.”

99. “I listen to all types of music, so my music is inspired by genres such as rock, too. I like to call myself an artist who can tap into a lot of different sounds. I can make a rap song, and then turn around and make music with a live band if I wanted to.”

100. “I’m an old soul.”

101. “I feel like that’s what’s going to be most respected at the end of the day—that I’m able to do so many different things and become less of a rapper and just more as a musician.”

102. “I really just like making music. People call that ‘work.’ Like, ‘Oh, you’re going to the studio to work?’ No, that’s even what I do on my off day. I love recording.”

103. “Even in high school, I went through a lot of relationship issues, and that’s at the center of my music.”

104. “Music turns up neighbors telling me to pipe down.”

105. “My music is straightforward because I want to give people me and let them know they’re not alone in going through the things that they go through.”

106. “I’ve always been involved in music. Whether it be taking piano lessons or something, I always have.”

107. “I’m a music head and always will be.”

108. “I have these Lucid Dreams where I can’t move a thing.”

109. “I don’t just ‘make emotional music’ for myself. I do it to help other people through their situations. I guess I supposedly save lives. People tell me all the time that I save their lives. All the time, brother.”

110. “Some artists not only have good music but good personalities as well. I don’t wanna brag about myself, but people have told me that my personality matches my music—as in it has quality, as in it’s genuine and it’s real. With me, people don’t have to separate the art from the artist. Knock on wood.”

111. “Bae I’m sorry I be tweaking, you’ve put up with more than people, I know. I know I be scaring you, fuck Codeine I’m done. I love you and im letting it be known publicly that ain’t shit fucking up the real love I found. Learn from this everyone. Addiction kills all but you can overcome.”

112. “Drugs can ruin your whole life. If they don’t kill you, they can leave you in a trance for the rest of your life. Most fucking rappers rap about getting high and feeling great. But I talk about the good side and the bad side, just to shed some light on the negative side.”

113. “I love performing in stadiums. I love it. There’s nothing like it. When it’s a full house and everybody’s having a good time and vibing? It’s fun. It’s lit. I don’t gotta jump around as much, either. I used to wear myself out after every concert, crawling backstage almost.”

114. “I set my career up for longevity and I’m gonna have longevity.”

115. “I stay to myself a lot.”

116. “Damn, why is she so demonic? She is Medusa with a little Pocahontas.”

117. “Don’t get me wrong—they broke all types of people. Charlie Sheen was strung out on all types of stuff. Shia Labeouf. But Michael Jackson was so talented, hardworking. He changed the world with his music. Literally. Once, when I was performing, I looked out in the crowd and there was this couple crying tears of joy. Michael Jackson used to have a whole crowd doing that.”

118. “The devil is so beautiful and strong, but don’t be fooled. You are much stronger.”

119. “Thank God, I finally found you. You put the light in my eyes when I’m around you.”

120. “Tell me you love me, tell me everything gon’ be okay. Tell me you love me, tell me you love me, and you gon’ stay.”

121. “If you ain’t payin’ a hundred thousand, get them features out my face.”

122. “I feel like I inspire more people than I think I do. I just need to remember that.”

123. “I started recording in my sophomore year in high school. I recorded things on my cell phone in my basement.”

124. “I’m probably one of the biggest Drake fans you could ever find.”

125. “I’m lost tryna find my way. But every day, I realize more and more I can’t find that way without you.”

126. “By default, I’m kind-hearted; and it’s a gift. not a curse. You just gotta know who to show your kind heart to.”

127. “The best feeling in the world is lying with my beautiful wife.”

128. “I can count the things that actually relieve my stress on one hand.”

129. “I can’t tell what’s real or where I belong.”

130. “Date me, break me, easily replace me. Hopefully you see it clear. Hopefully, it’s HD.”