118 new cases reported in Warren County COVID update for Jan. 1



WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County as of Saturday, January 1, has reported 118 new COVID-19 cases and 98 recoveries since Thursday. The county is currently monitoring 841 active cases.

Eighteen Warren County residents are hospitalized as of Saturday, January 1, an increase of two from Friday. Six patients are critically ill and the remainder has a moderate illness. Three are moderately ill outside of a hospital. Five of the critically ill are unvaccinated.

Health Services reports Overall, 14 of the 18 who are hospitalized are unvaccinated. Officials say the highly transmissible Omicron variant has been confirmed in recent Warren County cases and is believed responsible for the recent significant increase in infections.

As of Friday, 50,473 Warren County residents (78.5% of the county’s population) have received their first vaccine doses, and 46,880 have been fully vaccinated. 72.9% of Warren County residents have completed a vaccination series, compared to the state average of 69.7%. 87.9% of Warren County residents 18 and older have gotten at least one dose.

Health Officials said 1,427 Warren County children 11 or younger (31.3% of the population, compared to the state average of 29.4%) have gotten a first vaccine dose. Warren County’s rolling 7-day average of new cases is 102 as of Saturday.

Warren County officials ask residents to follow New York mask guidelines if going to public places that do not have vaccine mandates. If planning to attend a holiday gathering in the coming days, consider using home rapid test kits to check for early or asymptomatic infections.

Warren County recommends residents:

Get a COVID-19 vaccine and a booster dose as soon as you are eligible.

Do not go to work or school if feeling any symptoms of illness, and self-quarantine until getting a COVID test

Wash hands frequently and maintain social distance

If diagnosed with COVID-19, consult a physician or urgent care center to discuss treatment

Upcoming vaccination clinics

Tuesday, January 4, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna booster and first doses, Pfizer first dose. (Registration links posted)

Tuesday, January 11, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna booster doses. (Registration not yet open)

Tuesday, January 18, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., vaccines to be determined. (Registration not yet open)

In addition, the New York State mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall has reopened, and Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including boosters and pediatric vaccines, are being offered Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. More details can be found on the health.ny.gov webpage.

The New York State mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall in Queensbury has reopened as a vaccine and testing site. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including boosters and pediatric vaccines, are being offered. More details can be found on the Warren County website.

Parents and guardians can make appointments for their children at state mass vaccination sites on the New York State website. Parents can also contact their child’s pediatrician, pharmacies, or other providers for vaccination information and to schedule appointments.