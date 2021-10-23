12-all-teams-confirmed-to-play-each-other-full-schedule-of-t20-world-cup-2021-also-india-to-play-scotland-and-namibia-in-league-stage – T20 World Cup 2021: The road to Super-12 cleared, the entry of four teams; Who got the place in India’s group and when will the match take place?

The path of Super-12 of T20 World Cup 2021 has been cleared. Number one Sri Lanka and number two Namibia from Group A have made it to the Super-12 after showing a stellar performance in the qualifier round. At the same time, Scotland ranked number one from Group B and Bangladesh at number two have also entered the main stage.

Namibia and Scotland have got a place for the Super-12 along with Group-2 i.e. India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have made it to Group 1 along with Australia, England, South Africa and West Indies.

Sri Lanka and Scotland have impressed everyone in the qualifier round. Both the teams have entered the Super-12 with a hat-trick of victories. Apart from this, Scotland has shown by defeating Bangladesh that this team can make a difference in this World Cup. Apart from this, Namibia has also made it to the Super-12 by defeating Ireland.

In the Super 12 round of T20 World Cup 2021, the Indian team will now also have to face Scotland and Namibia. Indian team is starting its campaign against Pakistan. Apart from this, India will also have to face the challenge of New Zealand and Afghanistan.

At the same time, in the league stage of Super-12, each team will play five matches. After this, at the end of the league matches, the top two teams from both the groups will qualify for the semi-finals.

Team India’s full schedule for T20 World Cup?

24 October – India vs Pakistan (7.30 pm, Dubai)

31 October – India v New Zealand (7.30 pm, Dubai)

November 3 – India v Afghanistan (7.30 pm, Abu Dhabi)

5 November – India v Scotland (7.30 pm, Dubai)

8 November – India v Namibia (7.30 pm, Dubai)

When will the semi-finals and finals be played?

Let us tell you that on November 8, the league stage of Super 12 will end and after that the battle of knockout will start. The knockout will consist of two semi-finals and a final. Both the semi-final matches will be played on November 10 and 11. The grand finale i.e. the title match will be held on November 14.