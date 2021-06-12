12 Group C Vacancies Notified in Governor’s Secretariat, Raj Bhavan
Goa Legislature Secretariat Recruitment 2021 Notification out at goa.gov.in. Test utility course of, instructional qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars right here.
Goa Legislature Secretariat Recruitment 2021
Goa Legislature Secretariat Recruitment 2021: The Governor’s Secretariat, Raj Bhavan has invited purposes for recruitment to the submit of Group C in Governor’s Secretariat, Raj Bhavan. and eligible candidates can apply to the posts via the web mode on or earlier than 30 June 2021.
Essential Dates:
- Final date for submission of utility: 25 June 2021
Goa Legislature Secretariat Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars
- Public Relations Officer cum Press Liaison Officer- 1 Publish
- Photographer -1 Publish
- Junior Assistant – 3 Posts
- Multi Tasking Employees – 3 Posts
- Assistant Prepare dinner – 1 Publish
- Waiter – 2 Posts
- Multi Tasking Employees (Maid Servant) – 1 Publish
Goa Legislature Secretariat Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards
Instructional Qualification:
- Public Relations Officer cum Press Liaison Officer- Bachelor Diploma in Journalism or Mass Communication from a acknowledged College.
- Photographer -Handed Secondary Faculty Certificates Examination from a recognised Board/Establishment; Diploma/Certificates in Images from a recognised Establishment.
- Junior Assistant – Increased Secondary Faculty Certificates or equal qualification from a acknowledged institute; Certificates in Pc Training of atleast three months period.
- Multi Tasking Employees (Peon)-Handed Secondary Faculty Certificates Examination from a recognised Board/Establishment OR Handed course carried out by a acknowledged Industrial Coaching Institute in any commerce or equal qualification from a recognised Establishment; Information of Konkani.
- Assistant Prepare dinner – Candidate should be 10th handed.Candidate ought to know to arrange Indian/Western/Chines e and Continental dishes.
- Waiter – Handed Secondary Faculty Certificates Examination from a recognised Board/Establishment.
- Multi Tasking Employees (Maid Servant) – Handed Secondary Faculty Certificates Examination from a recognised Board/ Establishment.OR Handed course carried out by a recognised Industrial Coaching Institute in any commerce or equal qualification from a recognised Establishment.
Goa Legislature Secretariat Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict – not exceeding 45 years
Goa Legislature Secretariat Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale
- Public Relations Officer cum Press Liaison Officer- Pay Matrix Stage – 6 of seven th CPC
- Photographer -Pay Matrix Stage – 5 of seven th CPC.
- Junior Assistant – Pay Matrix Stage – 2 of seven th CPC
- Multi Tasking Employees (Peon) – Pay Matrix Stage – 1 of seven th CPC
- Assistant Prepare dinner – Pay Matrix Stage – 2 of seven th CPC
- Waiter – Pay Matrix Stage-1 of seven th CPC
- Multi Tasking Employees (Maid Servant) – Pay Matrix Stage-1 of seven th CPC
Obtain Goa Legislature Secretariat Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here
Official Web site
The best way to apply for Goa Legislature Secretariat Recruitment 2021
and eligible candidates ought to fill and submit the prescribed Utility Kind via on-line mode solely as out there at “www.rajbhavan.goa.gov.in” from 14 June 2021 to 30 June 2021. No utility shall be accepted in some other mode.