12 Group C Vacancies Notified in Governor’s Secretariat, Raj Bhavan



Goa Legislature Secretariat Recruitment 2021 Notification out at goa.gov.in. Test utility course of, instructional qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars right here.

Goa Legislature Secretariat Recruitment 2021: The Governor’s Secretariat, Raj Bhavan has invited purposes for recruitment to the submit of Group C in Governor’s Secretariat, Raj Bhavan. and eligible candidates can apply to the posts via the web mode on or earlier than 30 June 2021.

Essential Dates:

Final date for submission of utility: 25 June 2021

Goa Legislature Secretariat Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Public Relations Officer cum Press Liaison Officer- 1 Publish

Photographer -1 Publish

Junior Assistant – 3 Posts

Multi Tasking Employees – 3 Posts

Assistant Prepare dinner – 1 Publish

Waiter – 2 Posts

Multi Tasking Employees (Maid Servant) – 1 Publish

Goa Legislature Secretariat Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Instructional Qualification:

Public Relations Officer cum Press Liaison Officer- Bachelor Diploma in Journalism or Mass Communication from a acknowledged College.

Photographer -Handed Secondary Faculty Certificates Examination from a recognised Board/Establishment; Diploma/Certificates in Images from a recognised Establishment.

Junior Assistant – Increased Secondary Faculty Certificates or equal qualification from a acknowledged institute; Certificates in Pc Training of atleast three months period.

Multi Tasking Employees (Peon)-Handed Secondary Faculty Certificates Examination from a recognised Board/Establishment OR Handed course carried out by a acknowledged Industrial Coaching Institute in any commerce or equal qualification from a recognised Establishment; Information of Konkani.

Assistant Prepare dinner – Candidate should be 10 th handed.Candidate ought to know to arrange Indian/Western/Chines e and Continental dishes.

handed.Candidate ought to know to arrange Indian/Western/Chines e and Continental dishes. Waiter – Handed Secondary Faculty Certificates Examination from a recognised Board/Establishment.

Multi Tasking Employees (Maid Servant) – Handed Secondary Faculty Certificates Examination from a recognised Board/ Establishment.OR Handed course carried out by a recognised Industrial Coaching Institute in any commerce or equal qualification from a recognised Establishment.

Goa Legislature Secretariat Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict – not exceeding 45 years

Goa Legislature Secretariat Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale

Public Relations Officer cum Press Liaison Officer- Pay Matrix Stage – 6 of seven th CPC

Photographer -Pay Matrix Stage – 5 of seven th CPC.

Junior Assistant – Pay Matrix Stage – 2 of seven th CPC

Multi Tasking Employees (Peon) – Pay Matrix Stage – 1 of seven th CPC

Assistant Prepare dinner – Pay Matrix Stage – 2 of seven th CPC

Waiter – Pay Matrix Stage-1 of seven th CPC

Multi Tasking Employees (Maid Servant) – Pay Matrix Stage-1 of seven th CPC

Obtain Goa Legislature Secretariat Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here

Official Web site

The best way to apply for Goa Legislature Secretariat Recruitment 2021

and eligible candidates ought to fill and submit the prescribed Utility Kind via on-line mode solely as out there at “www.rajbhavan.goa.gov.in” from 14 June 2021 to 30 June 2021. No utility shall be accepted in some other mode.