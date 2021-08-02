12-Hour Days, Six Days a Week

To understand the work culture in China, start with a number: 996.

It’s a shortcut to the grueling schedule that has become the norm in many Chinese companies: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week.

The term originated in the tech industry about five years ago, when fledgling internet companies across the country were racing to compete with Silicon Valley. At first, workers were willing to trade their free time for overtime and the promise of helping China compete with the West.

The Chinese economy has become the second in the world. Tech giants like Alibaba, Huawei and ByteDance, owner of TikTok, are household names. But recently, more and more tech workers are resisting the all-cost culture.

Some in the Chinese working class dismiss the complaints as accusations against the elite; after all, tech workers are very well paid and educated. But the debate also offers a window on the economy of the country in the broad sense, and on the expectations of its youth.