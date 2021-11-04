12 lakh diyas were lit on Choti Deepawali in Ayodhya 36,000 liters of oil was put in it Former IAS took a jibe at Yogi government

On the occasion of Choti Deepawali and Hanuman Jayanti, 9 lakh lamps were lit at Ram ki Paidi in Ayodhya and 3 lakh in the rest of Ayodhya. 51 thousand diyas were lit in the Ramjanmabhoomi complex. The Guinness Book of World Records team counted the lamps.

On Choti Deepawali, the city of Ayodhya of Lord Rama lit up with lamps. 12 lakh diyas were lit on this occasion. In this, 36 thousand liters of mustard oil was used. Many people have expressed concern about this. Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh tweeted taunting the state government, “12 lakh lamps, 36 thousand liters of oil, 30 percent of the poor state do not have any bread. Today Shri Ram must have come to Ayodhya.”

On his tweet, many other people have also commented on social media in his support. They say that when there is so much poverty in the state and country and lakhs of people are not getting bread, then how far is it appropriate to light diyas like this. In order to be happy, other people have to be happy first.

[email protected] wrote, “This is the face of ugly development of a changing India where 80 crore people have no food to eat and Modi and Yogi are celebrating the killing of countless lakhs during the Corona period along with 4 lakh children who died of starvation. Yes, Modi has got used to finding opportunities in disasters, but people will now improve his habit.

Nikhil [email protected] wrote in response, “Sir, these hypocrites of BJP only know how to show off, in the name of Ram, Diwali will not be celebrated in the homes of so many poor people in this BJP’s inflation.”

a. Kamal Khan @abkamalkhan tweeted, “50% of children don’t have milk and 30% people don’t have bread for two times!!! If you have said it then you must have said it right…”

At the beginning of the program procession and tableaux were taken out. Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma flagged off the procession of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. Lord Ram and Mata Janaki landed in the helicopter at the venue. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed him and performed aarti and crowned Ram and Sita.