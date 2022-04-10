12 Massachusetts State Troopers fired for refusing to comply with vaccine mandate



Eleven Massachusetts state soldiers and one sergeant were fired Friday for failing to comply with the Covid-19 vaccine mandate, officials said.

As of Friday, 12 members of the state had been “disrespectfully released,” according to a Massachusetts State Police spokesman. Initially they were put on administrative leave but have not yet received the shot. The 12 people fired on Friday did not include the 7 soldiers involved in an ongoing case.

They were formally terminated on Friday afternoon after the end of the working day to “avoid distractions throughout the weekend,” according to a statement from Pat McNamara, president of the State Police Association.

The dismissal of the 12 members means that all employees of the 595 executive branch must provide proof of vaccination by October 17, almost eight months after Government Charlie Baker’s executive order 595. If they do not comply, they will face disciplinary action, including possible termination.

The executive order allows “limited exemptions” due to medical disability or religious beliefs. Chris Keohan, a spokesman for the Massachusetts State Police Association, told the Boston Herald that all dismissed soldiers had previously been granted exemptions on this basis but had been denied. The order does not give an opportunity to appeal.

“… We will follow up on the allegations we have already made and continue to fight for our unjustly dismissed members. Governor Baker should be ashamed of the loss of his employees and their families,” McNamara said.

State police had earlier last autumn filed a request to stop the implementation of the vaccine order. A superior court judge ruled against the request, citing state police’s failure to show that the mandate would cause “irreparable harm” to its members or that it would delay their public service responsibilities.

“To date, dozens of soldiers have already submitted their resignation papers, some of whom plan to return to other departments wearing masks and offering reasonable options such as regular examinations,” Spam president Michael Cherven said in a statement following the court’s ruling.

Gadget Clock reached the offices of Governor Charlie Baker, the Massachusetts State Police Association and the office of Boston Mayor Michelle Woo for a statement but did not return immediately.