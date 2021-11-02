12 players including Neeraj Chopra will get Khel Ratna, 35 players selected for Arjuna Award

Most of the winners of Paralympic Games have their names in the Arjuna Award list. These include cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.

The Ministry of Sports and Youth, Government of India on Tuesday announced the names of 12 sportspersons who will be honored with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award for the year 2021.

The name of Olympic bronze medalist and Indian men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh is also included in this list. Manpreet’s name was earlier recommended for the Arjuna Award, but now he has been included in the list of Khel Ratna recipients. The award ceremony will be held on November 13 at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and Olympic silver medalist wrestler Ravi Dahiya are also included in this list. Apart from this, female cricketer Mithali Raj has also been selected for this award.

At the same time, the names of most of the winners of Paralympic Games are in the list of Arjuna Award. These include cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.

According to the Sports Ministry, “The President of India will present the awards to the awardees at a specially organized function at Durbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 13, 2021 (Saturday) from 4.30 pm onwards.”

Last year, the ceremony was held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The list of award winning players is as follows-

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award

Neeraj Chopra (Athletics)

Ravi Kumar (Wrestling)

Lovlina Borgohain (boxing)

PR Sreejesh (Hockey)

Avni Lekhara (Para Shooting)

Sumit Antil (Para Athletics)

Pramod Bhagat (Para Badminton)

Krishna Nagar (Para Badminton)

Manish Narwal (Para Shooting)

Mithali Raj (Cricket)

Sunil Chhetri (Football)

Manpreet Singh (Hockey)

Arjuna Award

Arpinder Singh (Athletics)

Simranjit Kaur (Boxing)

Shikhar Dhawan (cricket)

CA Bhavani Devi (Fencing)

Monica (hockey)

Vandana Kataria (Hockey)

Sandeep Narwal (Kabaddi)

Himani Uttam Parab (Mallakhamb)

Abhishek Verma (Shooting)

Ankita Raina (tennis)

Deepak Poonia (Wrestling)

Dilpreet Singh (Hockey)

Harmanpreet Singh (Hockey)

Rupinder Pal Singh (Hockey)

Surendra Kumar (Hockey)

Amit Rohidas (Hockey)

Birendra Lakra (Hockey)

Sumit (hockey)

Neelkant Sharma (Hockey)

Hardik Singh (Hockey)

Vivek Sagar Prasad (Hockey)

Gurjant Singh (Hockey)

Mandeep Singh (Hockey)

Shamsher Singh (Hockey)

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (Hockey)

Varun Kumar (Hockey)

Simranjit Singh (Hockey)

Yogesh Kathunia (Para Athletics)

Nishad Kumar (Para Athletics)

Praveen Kumar (Para Athletics)

Suhash Yathiraj (Para Badminton)

Sinharaj Adhana (Para Shooting)

Bhavna Patel (Para Table Tennis)

Harvinder Singh (Para Archery)

Sharad Kumar (Para Athletics)