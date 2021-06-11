121 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @npcil.nic.in

NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification Launched @npcil.nic.in for 121 Vacancies. Test software course of, instructional qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars right here.

NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification: Nuclear Energy Company of India Restricted (NPCIL) has invited purposes for recruitment to the put up of Apprentice. The candidates holding the required qualification and expertise can apply to the posts on or earlier than 15 July 2021. A complete of 121 vacancies might be recruited in varied departments.

The number of the candidates might be carried out on the idea of advantage. Candidates can check with this notification to know the eligibility, expertise, choice standards and different particulars right here.

Vital Dates:

Final date for submission of software: 15 July 2021

NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Electrician – 32 Posts

Fitter – 32 Posts

Instrument Mechanic- 12 Posts

Digital Mechanic – 12 Posts

PSAA/COPA – 7 Posts

Welder – 7 Posts

Turner – 7 Posts

Machinist – 6 Posts

Refrigeration & AirConditioning Mechanic – 6 Posts

NPCIL Apprentice 2021 Eligibility Standards

Instructional Qualification: ITI in related commerce from a acknowledged Board. Candidates can check with the official notification for reference.

NPCIL Apprentice 2021 Age Restrict – The minimal age of the applicant shouldn’t be under 14 years and the Most age restrict is 24 years for Normal Candidates. Age leisure upto 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC(NCL), 10 years for PWD candidate can be given as per the Govt. of India directives.

NPCIL Apprentice 2021 Stipend

Fitter, Turner, Machinist, Electrician, Instrument Mechanic, Digital Mechanic, Refrigeration & Air-Conditioning Mechanic – Rs. 8, 855/-

Administration Assistant/Pc Operator and Programming Assistant, Welder – Rs. 7700/-

NPCIL Apprentice 2021 Choice Standards

The candidates might be shortlisted for coaching on the idea of marks obtained of their ITI normal/course.

Obtain NPCIL Apprentice 2021 Notification PDF Right here

Official Web site

apply for NPCIL Apprentice 2021

candidates can submit a duly crammed in software type affixing your passport dimension {photograph} on the house offered together with self-attested copies of all supporting paperwork to the Nuclear Energy Company of India Restricted, Anumala-394651, Ta. Vyara, Dist. Tapi, Gujarat newest by 15 July 2021.