125 incidents of heavy rain in September-October this year, highest in 5 years; Know – what is the reason? 125 heavy rainfall events in the country this September, October, highest in five years says IMD Total 125 incidents, highest in 5 years – IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said 125 incidents of extremely heavy rainfall were recorded in the country during September and October this year, the highest in five years. The main reason behind this is the late withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon and the above normal low pressure system.

According to IMD data, 89 incidents of extremely heavy rains were recorded in the country in September, compared to 61 in the same month last year, 59 in 2019, 44 in 2018 and 29 in 2017. There were 36 such incidents in October this year as compared to 10 in the same period in 2020, 16 in 2019, 17 in 2018 and 12 in 2017.

The Met department said that the reasons for severe weather events include late withdrawal of Monsoon, a below normal low pressure system during this period and an active Western Disturbance with a low pressure system in October. Nine low pressure systems, including two cyclones, one deep depression and six low pressure, affected the country during this period.

Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered as light, 15 to 64.5 mm moderate, 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm heavy and between 115.6 and 204.4 very heavy. Whereas, more than 204.4 mm of rain is considered as extremely heavy rainfall.

Minimum temperature in Delhi is 15.6 degree Celsius: Meanwhile, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 15.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, nearly two degrees Celsius above the minimum temperature recorded on Monday. The India Meteorological Department said that the relative humidity was recorded at 94 percent in the morning. Earlier on Monday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 13.6 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature was 31.3 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 15.6 degrees Celsius.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category in the morning. It was also in the very poor category on Monday. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’. , and between 401 and 500 are considered ‘serious’.