126 Republicans raise concerns with ‘anti-life’ provisions in Biden’s budget proposal

10 hours ago
A group of 126 Republican lawmakers is pushing back against President Biden’s fiscal year (FY) 2023 budget proposal, which they say includes anti-life and anti-family provisions.

Rip. Ralph Norman, RS.C., led the delegation in a letter to Biden, reviewed by Gadget Clock Digital on Monday, stating, “Every human life is precious, sacred and secure. Unfortunately, your proposal extends abortion as needed.” Is provided. “

Last month, Biden proposed a প্র 5.8 trillion budget blueprint for federal spending in fiscal year 2023, beginning in October. The proposal makes no mention of the Hyde Amendment, a policy that President Biden has publicly endorsed for many years, barring the use of taxpayers’ money to finance abortions, except in rare cases.

Anti-abortion protesters protest in front of the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., on December 1, 2021, the day of the Mississippi Abortion Rights Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health argument.

(Reuters / Jonathan Ernst)

“We are concerned that for the second year in a row, you have unveiled a budget proposal that contains a number of anti-life and anti-family provisions that are at odds with our values ​​and the values ​​of the majority of Americans.” The letter said.

The administration’s budget also proposed a 40% increase of X 400 million in funding for the Title X family planning program, a law that lawmakers believe would benefit the abortion industry as a “slash fund.”

Biden’s sister argues Democrats have ‘pro-life’ party for abortion in new memory

Delegates cited a 72% increase in funding from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), a body linked to China and North Korea, which has been accused of supporting population control, forced abortion and sterilization.

Abortion rights lawyers gathered outside the Oklahoma Capital on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 in Oklahoma City to protest several anti-abortion bills being considered by the GOP-led legislature. (AP Photo / Shawn Murphy)

(AP Photo / Shawn Murphy)

“Life and family values ​​should not be a biased issue,” Norman said in a statement to Gadget Clock Digital.

He went on to say, “Any administration that seeks to facilitate abortion and enable the world’s most brutal regime to openly violate human rights is questionable.”

Texas Da says abortion charges will be dropped

The letter further states that according to a survey conducted by Marist and the Knights of Columbus, 77% of Americans oppose the use of taxpayer dollars to promote abortion abroad, while 60% in the United States oppose the use of taxpayer money to finance abortions.

All 126 delegates pledged to reject any budget that included anti-life provisions.

“This budget proposal is nothing more than moderate – life protection,” the lawmakers wrote.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Gadget Clock Digital.

Rep. Ralph Norman, RS.C, Ruth Bader fires at Ginsberg for joking "groped" As Abraham Lincoln lags behind Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanagh. Kavanagh has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenager while in high school.

(AP Photo / Chuck Burton)

Abortion laws have become a hot topic over the past few months, with more states imposing stricter restrictions on the procedure.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill Tuesday that would ban almost all abortion procedures in the state, including some medical exemptions.

The state joins fellow Republican governors in Texas and Arizona to sign legislation banning abortion, as the Biden administration backs more funding in its budget proposal.

