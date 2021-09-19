13 become third gender constables: 13 third gender constables become police in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel honored

Highlights 13 Third Gender Constables in Chhattisgarh

Bhupesh Baghel honored everyone in the CM House

The Chief Minister said that our government is working for the third gender community

He said there are several schemes in the state for their welfare.

Raipur

Recruitment of Third Gender Constable has started in Chhattisgarh Police. 13 have become constables in Chhattisgarh Police. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has honored him. Bhupesh Baghel felicitated and congratulated 13 newly appointed police constables from the third gender community at a function held at CM House. The Chief Minister said that all of you have given a new direction to your life by taking advantage of the programs run for the welfare of the third gender and the policy of the Government of Chhattisgarh.

The Chief Minister has appealed to those people to take inspiration from all of you and encourage them to be an inspiration for your society and make a difference in the lives of the people. On this occasion, all the constables thanked the Chief Minister for his policy for the welfare, rehabilitation and protection of the third gender community in the state. At the same time, Bhupesh Baghel said that the Chhattisgarh government is working for the protection of the interests and constitutional rights of people of all castes, classes, communities and genders in the state. It is the policy of the state government to promote social harmony and amity.

Badminton Academy: Badminton Academy to be set up in Chhattisgarh, announces Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel

He said that Chhattisgarh was the first state in the country to formulate a policy for the welfare of the third gender community in the state and to bring them into the mainstream. The state of Chhattisgarh has also set up a welfare board for the rehabilitation and protection of the rights of third gender persons. The Chief Minister further said that the government has allocated Rs 76 lakh in this year’s budget for setting up of Ashram cum Rehabilitation Center for rehabilitation of third gender persons. This will be our first center in the country.

Rahul Gandhi may visit Bastar for two days, after which the dispute between the Chief Minister and ‘Baba’ will be decided.

The Chief Minister said that 2,910 third gender persons have been identified in the survey in the state, out of which 1025 have been issued identity cards. This will be valid for ration card, passport and Aadhar card.