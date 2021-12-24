13 New NY Sites Open Next Week, Take Appointments – Gadget Clock
New York state is opening more than a dozen new COVID-19 testing sites in almost all 10 regions amid an omicron surge that has generated record-breaking virus numbers on a near-daily basis (and record testing) over the last week and a half.
Each of the 13 sites officially launches on Wednesday, Dec. 29. Appointments can be made right here starting Monday (note: the page will show up empty if you try to load it now so keep it handy until Monday morning if you want to schedule).
Days and hours of operation will vary depending on the site location. Each site will offer tests by appointment as well as walk-ins. Additional sites are planned as well.
Here’s a full list of the to-be-opened locations by New York region (reminder, a number of MTA stations will start offering boosters and testing as well):
New York City
Adam Clayton Powell State Office Building
163 West 125th Street
New York, NY 10027
Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Central Family Life Center
59 Wright Street
Staten Island, NY 10304
Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Concourse Village Community Center
777 Concourse Village East
Bronx, NY 10451
Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Kings Plaza Mall
5100 Kings Plaza
Brooklyn, NY 11234
Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
York College Performing Arts Center
94-45 Guy R Brewer Boulevard
Jamaica, NY 11451
Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Long Island
IBEW Local 25
370 Motor Parkway
Hauppauge, NY 11788
Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Kennedy Memorial Park
335 Greenwich Street
Hempstead, NY 11550
Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m
Central New York
Moravia Fire Department
38 Keeler Street
Moravia, NY 13118
Hours of Operation: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Finger Lakes
SUNY Genesee Community College
Albion Campus Center
456 West Avenue
Albion, NY 14411
Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Mohawk Valley
American Legion Post
86 West Main Street
Milford, NY 13807
Hours of Operation: Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
The omicron variant is fueling a surge during the holiday season that is leaving tri-state residents waiting on long COVID testing lines and racing to stores to grab last-minute at-home test kits. Gadget Clock’s Linda Gaudino reports.
North Country
Citizens Advocates
324 Creighton Road
Malone, NY 12953
Hours of Operation: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Maple Ridge Center
7421 East Road
Lowville, NY 13367
Hours of Operation: Monday and Wednesdays: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Fridays: 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Southern Tier
Watkins Glen State Park Gift Shop/The Glen Café
1009 North Franklin Street
Watkins Glen, NY 14891
Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
