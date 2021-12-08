13 out of 14 people died in helicopter accident, IAF’s Group Captain Varun Singh survived, recently got Shaurya Chakra

Helicopter Crash: Varun Singh, posted as Group Captain in the Air Force, recently received the Shaurya Chakra. He is the only one who has been saved alive in this accident.

In the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the only Indian Air Force Group Captain Varun Singh survived. CDS Bipin Rawat was accompanying him in this accident along with his wife and 14 army officers. Out of which except Group Captain Varun Singh, all the other 13 people have died.

Varun Singh, posted as Group Captain of the Indian Air Force, recently received the Shaurya Chakra. Varun Singh has suffered serious burns in the helicopter crash, and is undergoing treatment at the Military Hospital in Wellington. He was awarded the Shaurya Chakra in August this year for his courage to handle his aircraft even after being hit by complex technical problems during a flight last year. He had safely landed his Tejas fighter despite the mid-air emergency.

Four army officers died on the spot in this accident. The remaining 10 people were admitted to the Military Hospital in Wellington. Where 13 people including General Rawat and his wife died. At the same time, the treatment of Group Captain Varun Singh is still going on. They are said to be out of danger.

The incident happened when General Rawat was on his way to the Defense Staff College in Wellington to attend an event along with his contingent. His helicopter crashed in a forest 10 km before the landing site. Although rescue work was started immediately on the spot, but the lives of 13 people, including General Rawat, could not be saved.

General Rawat was the first CDS i.e. Chief of Defense Staff of the country. In 2020, he was appointed to this post for three years. Condoling his death, PM Modi tweeted, “I am deeply saddened by the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu in which we have lost General Bipin Rawat, his wife and other Armed Forces personnel. He served India diligently. My condolences are with the bereaved families”.