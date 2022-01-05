World

13 People Dead Following Fire At Philadelphia Housing Authority Apartments In Fairmount, Philadelphia Fire Department Confirms – CBS Philly

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
13 People Dead Following Fire At Philadelphia Housing Authority Apartments In Fairmount, Philadelphia Fire Department Confirms – CBS Philly
Written by admin
13 People Dead Following Fire At Philadelphia Housing Authority Apartments In Fairmount, Philadelphia Fire Department Confirms – CBS Philly

13 People Dead Following Fire At Philadelphia Housing Authority Apartments In Fairmount, Philadelphia Fire Department Confirms – CBS Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thirteen people were found dead following a fire at Philadelphia Housing Authority apartments in Philadelphia’s Fairmount neighborhood on Wednesday morning, the fire department confirms. The fire broke out at a home that happened in the 800 block of North 23rd Street.

The Philadelphia Fire Department said the call came in around 6:38 a.m. Wednesday. According to authorities, the fire happened inside a home that houses two apartments. Crews got the fire under control by 7:31 a.m.

No further information is available at this time.

Stay with CBS3 online and on-air and streaming on CBSN Philly for the latest updates on this developing story.


#People #Dead #Fire #Philadelphia #Housing #Authority #Apartments #Fairmount #Philadelphia #Fire #Department #Confirms #CBS #Philly

READ Also  Dubai Eases Travel Restrictions Coming From India Know New Guidelines - Dubai relaxes travel restrictions for those coming from India, know the new guidelines before booking tickets

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment