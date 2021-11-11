13 Republicans Face Backlash for Backing Infrastructure Bill



Looks like his followers have heard.

The majority of the dangerous phone calls to the House of Representatives office were made by voters outside the targeted MPs’ districts, according to several congressional aides who described the call on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly.

And while Ms. Malliottakis’s Washington office has received a flurry of outrageous, angry phone calls, most callers at her Staten Island district office are backing her vote, the spokeswoman said. (In an interview with CNN this week, Ms. Malliotakis credited Mr. Trump with laying the groundwork for the passage of the bill, noting that the former president often spoke about the need for a larger public works law, but did not mention how he blew it up. Many attempts.)

Animating several angry calls, the aides said there are various misconceptions about what is in the infrastructure bill. Citing complaints about it, he says, the majority of callers have raised the issue of provisions in the Independent Social Policy Bill that Republicans have equally opposed – not the Infrastructure Bill.

Efforts by congressional aides to clarify that the programs being criticized in the infrastructure bill are not actually included have been blocked by callers, whose main preoccupation is that they are angry that any Republican will not support Mr. Biden’s champion Bill was voted.

Exchanges are particularly brutal for young, low-level staff members who are tasked with processing component calls, and according to assistants, they are called a range of epithets by angry callers. Such harsh, even violent language from the caller has become more common in congressional offices in recent times, but it has become particularly troubling when it comes to the subject: an infrastructure bill that would spread federal money across the country for old roads, bridges and repairs. Expand tunnels and high-speed internet access.

Infrastructure Bill at a Glance 1 card out of 5 Transportation. The proposal would include billions of dollars in new federal spending on roads, bridges and transportation programs. Amtrak will see the largest amount of money since its inception and funds will be allocated for events aimed at providing safe travel for pedestrians. Weather Funding will be provided to better prepare the country to cope with global warming. The forest service will receive billions of dollars to reduce the effects of forest fires. The bill includes $ 73 billion to modernize the nation’s electricity grid to allow it to carry renewable energy. Resources for non-service communities. A new $ 2 billion grant program is expected to expand transportation projects in rural areas. By allocating $ 216 million to the Bureau of Indian Affairs for climate-resilience and adaptation efforts, the bill will also increase support for Native American communities.

“It was very sad to get only 13 votes from the House,” said Peter A. Defazio, a Democrat from Oregon and chairman of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said the bill referred to Republican support. “But have those people attacked the United States of America and its constituents for doing the right thing?”

The political implications of this rage could be detrimental to House Republicans, whose group includes hardline-right lawmakers who demand a complete disruption of Mr Biden’s agenda and are willing to accept bilateral agreements for the benefit of his constituents.