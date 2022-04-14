13 shot in New York City separate from subway incident Tuesday, including innocent woman killed in car in the Bronx



BRONX, New York (WABC) — At least 13 people were shot Tuesday, separate from the mass shooting on a Brooklyn subway that left 10 wounded and 19 others injured, as gun violence continues to plague New York City.

One of those shootings was in the Bronx, where police say 23-year-old Sally Ntim — believed to be an innocent bystander — was killed by a stray bullet while sitting in a car at Sheridan Avenue and McClellan Street.

Dozens gathered in the Bronx on Wednesday night to remember Ntim.

Ntim was shot in the head just after 8 p.m., and EMS rushed her to NYC Heath and Hospitals/Lincoln where she was pronounced dead.

“I’m still lost,” Erica Palmer said. “I’m still stuck for words. I can’t believe she’s gone.”

Palmer helped raise Ntim and said she was like a daughter to her. The 23-year old had just started a business selling hair products.

“She was a high school graduate, college kid,” Palmer said. “She had a future, and it was taken away.”

So far, there are no arrests, and no suspects have been identified.

Police do not believe she as the intended target, and the investigation is ongoing.

Additionally, a 15-year-old girl was shot on Laconia Avenue in the Bronx.

It is unclear if she was the intended target.

She was rushed to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Other shootings include:

–A 22-year-old man was killed and two others shot while exiting a liquor store at 180th Street and Mohegan Avenue in the Bronx.

–Three males were shot while standing in front of a building on Gates Avenue in Brooklyn just before 4:30 p.m. They are all expected to survive.

–A 25-year-old man was shot while walking down East 86th Street in Brooklyn. He is not cooperating with police and is expected to survive.

–A 41-year-old man was shot while walking on Etna Street in Brooklyn. He’s expected to survive.

–A 22-year-old man was shot in the head on Burke and Cruger avenues in the Bronx. He is listed in critical condition at Jacobi Hospital.

–Multiple people shot on Olinville Avenue in the Bronx. Their conditions are unknown.

