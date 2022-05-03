13 states have trigger laws automatically banning most or all abortions if Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade



Thirteen states are ready to implement the abortion ban immediately and could pursue 13 more speedy cases if the Supreme Court overturns Rowe v. Wade, according to a draft opinion leaked to Politico.

The Supreme Court is expected to hit Rowe v. Wade, according to an unprecedented leak of majority opinion, a draft written by Justice Samuel Alito in early February, which Politico released on Monday evening.

Supreme Court sets aside ROE V. WADE, quotes draft opinion: report

The court confirmed the authenticity of the draft document on Tuesday. Analysts have suggested that the leak could represent an attempt to pressure a Supreme Court judge to change his vote in the main case. Should Rowe vs. Wade be overturned, the decision on abortion would be left to the states.

In a document labeled “Court Opinion” for the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, Justice Samuel Alito wrote, “We believe that Rowe and Casey must be dismissed.” “It is time to pay attention to the constitution and return the issue of abortion to the elected representatives of the people.”

At least 13 states in the country have so-called “trigger laws” that prohibit most abortions, which would take immediate effect if repealed by Rowe v. Wade. Those states are Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wyoming, according to the pro-abortion research group Gutmachar Institute. Last month.

There are also five additional states – Alabama, Arizona, Michigan, West Virginia and Wisconsin – still have abortion bans on previous books by Row v. Wade that could be reinstated if the law is overturned, according to Gutmachar’s study.

Thus, the reversal of Rowe v. Wade would trigger at least 18 states to ban abortion almost immediately. Also, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio and South Carolina all have laws prohibiting abortion after the six-week mark, which has been declared unconstitutional but will be reconsidered if Rock is repealed, Gutmachar reported.

There are also four additional states – Florida, Indiana, Montana and Nebraska – that appear to be prohibiting or strictly restricting abortion if Rock is repealed under current legal efforts, Gutmachar reports.

Pro-life groups are rejoicing at the news that abortion may soon be banned in almost half of the countries.

“If the draft opinion released tonight is the court’s final opinion, we sincerely applaud the decision. The American people have the right to debate through their elected officials and legislate to protect unborn children and respect women,” said Susan B. Anthony, president of List. Marjorie Danenfelser said in a press release Monday evening. “If Roke is really overturned, our job will be to build consensus in every legislature for the strongest possible protection for unborn children and women.

“We also recognize the need for a pro-life movement to continue its existing work to support pregnant women and underprivileged children. There are thousands of pro-life pregnancy centers and maternity homes across the country and a growing pro-life safety net. The needs of these women and their families The pro-life movement will continue to grow to meet and plan to meet and love both mothers and children. “

Opposition parties, such as the Family Policy Alliance and the Americans United for Life, have already begun preparations for a political battle after the blockade.

Meanwhile, access to abortion is expected to continue in blue states like New York, which passed a bill in 2018 designed to code the Rock.

Gadget Clock’ Sam Dorman, Bradford Betz and Tyler O’Neill contributed to this report.