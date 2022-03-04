13 states sue Biden admin for any communications on FBI surveillance of parents protesting school boards



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Exclusive: Thirteen state school boards have filed lawsuits under the Freedom of Information Act seeking the Biden administration’s record of FBI surveillance of protesting parents.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, a former member of Congress, has led lawsuits against President Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, citing U.S. officials’ failure to honor FOIA requests.

The Indiana Attorney General previously demanded all communications and records regarding the FBI’s decision to investigate violent threats against local education officials.

“We just want information,” Rokita told Gadget Clock Digital. “Instead of cooperating, the Biden administration has tried to hide and minimize its guilt. What are they hiding? Why shouldn’t they be clear? Hussein and all Americans deserve to know.”

In the Desantis viral clip, students are told to close the ‘Covid Theater’ to unmask: ‘It’s ridiculous’

The plaintiffs are from Indiana, Arkansas, Arizona, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Utah.

Cardona asked Biden in a highly critical letter from the National School Boards Association (NSBA) that Comparison Parents have been advised to protest and use the Patriot Act against domesticated terrorists, according to an email exchange first reported by Gadget Clock Digital.

The Department of Education denied that Cardona wanted the letter, and the NSBA in the original letter apologized for his language in comparing emotional parents to domestic terrorists.

A few days after the NSBA sent Biden his letter, Garland sent one Memo Instructions The FBI Gathering in support of local education officials. While testifying before a congressional committee in October, Garland denied using the label “native terrorist.”

“Attorney General Garland testified in Congress that his memorandum was dated September 29, based on a now-revoked and revoked letter drafted by individuals from the federal government (EOP, ED, and DOJ) working with the National School Boards Association (‘NSBA’). Was based, 2021, “the case reads.

The letter from NSBA to President Biden called on him to call for a “Patriot Act on Domestic Terrorism,” arguing that “increased acts of hatred, violence and intimidation against public school officials, classifying such heinous acts as a form of domestic terrorism.” Maybe. ‘

Forty-one Republican lawmakers demanded Cardona resign over his apparent link to the NSBA’s bombastic letter.

Representative Lisa McClean, R-Mitch, led the letter Biden Which was first obtained by Gadget Clock, claiming that he had “immediately dismissed” Cardona with a “now infamous letter”.

“In your inaugural address to the American people, you said, ‘Overcoming these challenges – restoring the soul and securing America’s future – requires more than words. Democracy needs the most elusive thing: unity,'” the letter reads. “Later you said, ‘Unity is the way forward.’

Matt Leach of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.