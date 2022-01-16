13-year-old dies following fentanyl-related overdose at Hartford School





HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 13-year-old boy died because of his publicity to fentanyl at a faculty in Hartford final week.

On Saturday simply after 5:35 p.m., the boy succumbed to his accidents and was pronounced deceased.

Hartford Police responded to The Sport and Medical Sciences Academy on January 13 on the report of an unconscious male juvenile. CPR was administered upon arrival and the boy was transported to Connecticut Kids’s Medical Heart for therapy.

Two different people complained of dizziness and have been additionally transported to CCMC for analysis, police mentioned. They have been later launched from the hospital.

The varsity entered a “Code Yellow” to shelter in place and a number of drug detecting canines have been deployed to the varsity to do a security sweep for added presence of narcotics. College students have been dismissed from the varsity at roughly 3 p.m. with none additional points.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin launched an announcement Saturday night, noting that “our metropolis grieves for this little one misplaced, for his family members, his associates, his academics, and your complete SMSA household.”

“We nonetheless have a lot to be taught in regards to the circumstances of this tragedy, and about how a baby had entry to such a stunning amount of such lethal medicine, and our police [department] will proceed their investigation and search to carry accountable the adults who finally are chargeable for this little one’s loss of life,” Bronin mentioned. “Within the meantime, our prayers are with everybody touched by this loss, and we’ll do every thing we are able to to assist the SMSA neighborhood.”

At a press convention Friday afternoon, Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert mentioned investigators discovered 40 small baggage of what was later decided to be fentanyl in powder kind throughout a search of the varsity. The baggage have been present in two lecture rooms and the gymnasium.

Two different college students who got here involved with the substance have been launched and are at dwelling Boisvert mentioned.

Police mentioned proof of fentanyl was discovered near the 13-year-old seventh-grader.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin mentioned preliminary experiences got here in Thursday morning of a pupil unconscious and respiratory at the varsity. The 13-year-old seventh-grader had collapsed within the health club. Bronin mentioned fireplace personnel arrived shortly and started life-saving measures.

Police imagine the three college students got here into contact with the fentanyl at the identical time. Police mentioned they imagine a pupil introduced the luggage of fentanyl into the varsity.

The varsity was positioned right into a smooth lockdown whereas the DEA and drug-sniffing canines searched the varsity for any extra substances.

Earlier than any of the scholars at the varsity left for the day, they needed to undergo a decontamination course of.

“College students and academics and anyone that was within the faculty needed to stroll by an answer of bleach and OxiClean, which dissolves and neutralizes the fentanyl earlier than they have been allowed to depart the constructing,” Thody mentioned.

DEEP supervised the decontamination of the varsity, with crews in hazmat fits scrubbing down the seventh by Twelfth-grade lecture rooms and filtering the air to decontaminate the varsity from fentanyl.

“Fentanyl is a poison, these medicine are a poison, and please should you’re a father or mother, have that powerful dialog together with your little one tonight, that if anyone provides or means that they experiment with or ingest some substance they suppose is a drug or they don’t know what it’s, don’t do it, keep a mile away and for God’s sake please report it in order that we are able to attempt to defend your little one, their associates and each child,” Bronin mentioned.

The Sport and Medical Sciences Academy was closed Friday and all lessons have been canceled, in accordance with the varsity’s principal, Alison Giuliano.

Superintendent of Hartford Faculties Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez launched an announcement Sunday:

“With profound disappointment, I knowledgeable all Hartford Public Faculties households, workers, and companions on Saturday night time that our pupil from Sport and Medical Sciences Academy (SMSA), who was in grave situation at Connecticut Kids’s hospital, had handed away. I prolong my coronary heart and supply my deepest condolences to the scholar’s household, associates, and family members for his or her loss. I ask that everybody hold the household, associates, and your complete faculty neighborhood at SMSA of their ideas and prayers. This tragic loss will increase many feelings, issues, and questions for our faculty neighborhood, particularly our college students. Our faculty and district Disaster Intervention Staff has already been assembled and can proceed to assist with the wants of scholars, dad and mom, and college personnel. Our School Social Staff can be found on Sunday and Monday for college students, households, and workers each in-person and just about. Scientific Psychologists from Connecticut Kids’s hospital may also be obtainable for college students, households, and workers on Sunday and Monday by telephone to supply emotional well being assist. In the present day, I despatched a message to all our households that offered extra sources to assist with supporting their little one by grief and loss. The message included some methods dad and mom and guardians can start these troublesome conversations with their kids, in addition to responses to questions that will come up over the subsequent few weeks and months. As a neighborhood, we’ll proceed to supply extra assist and care to college students, households, and workers who want it. As soon as once more, I ask that everybody please hold the household, associates, and your complete faculty neighborhood in your hearts as we assist one another by this unbelievable tragedy.” – Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez

The investigation is ongoing.

This can be a growing story. Stick with Information 8 for updates.