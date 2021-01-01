13-year-old girl recovery case: Girl missing for two months, recently evicted by Delhi Police from Kolkata, now found out she is pregnant, she also married accused

The case of the recovery of a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for two months after the abduction has taken a turn. The Supreme Court has handed over the case to the Delhi Police. Meanwhile, the girl’s mother’s lawyer told the court that the girl was pregnant. Therefore, the necessary instructions must be issued as soon as possible. The court has directed the Delhi Police to ensure the safety of the girl. He must be saved from any trouble. He also asked the police to come up with an action plan for the case.

Married the accused

The girl was brought to Delhi on September 4 after recovering from Kolkata, Additional Solicitor General RS Suri said. He underwent medical treatment at AIIMS. He was also counseled. The accused has been arrested. Suri also said that the girl was married to the accused boy on July 15. He is not ready to go with his mother after the confiscation. Suri said the girl is upset with her parents. He is not ready to go with them.

The girl’s mother’s lawyer claims the girl is pregnant

At the same time, Amit Pai, a lawyer representing the girl’s mother, said the girl had undergone a pregnancy test and tested positive. Lawyer Amit said the girl is pregnant. So something needs to be done soon in this case. He also said that the age of the girl has been given as 15-16 years in the records before the police. The age of 13 is recorded in the Aadhaar card. At the same time, Additional Solicitor General Suri told the court that the girl claimed she was 17 years old. AIIMS has referred his case to the forensic department to check his age.

Sexual harassment came to the fore during the counseling

“We are handing over the case to the Delhi Police and they should start an investigation immediately,” the apex court said. But, at the same time, the question is how to proceed. The court asked us to tell the Additional Solicitor General. You talk to the police authority and report it to the court. Referring to the counseling report, the court said, “Has the girl admitted that she was sexually abused?” Suri answered in the affirmative. Then the Supreme Court said what the action plan should be in this case. The next hearing is set for September 14.

The 13-year-old girl had been missing for two months

The apex court said that Gorakhpur police should hand over the documents related to the case to the Malviya Nagar police station in Delhi. Malviya Nagar Police Station should immediately start investigation into the matter. During the last hearing, Delhi Police had told the apex court that the missing 13-year-old girl had returned from Kolkata. The accused is also in his custody. The girl was abducted from Gorakhpur two months ago. The mother of the girl, who lives in Delhi, had filed a petition in the Supreme Court alleging that her daughter had gone missing and feared that she might be involved in the sex trade. Meanwhile, the apex court had said in its remarks that this shows the attitude of the UP police.