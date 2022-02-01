13-Year-Old Mugged For $8 And Cellphone – Gadget Clock
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding the people who mugged a 13-year-old in Brooklyn.
It happened Saturday at 3:10 p.m. in front of a deli at Coney Island Avenue and Avenue S.
Police say the 13-year-old was approached by a group of people who threatened to beat him up.
They stole $8 and a cellphone from the victim and took off.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
