13-year-old world champion girl in ‘kick boxing’

Childhood passed in the shadow of terrorism and new challenges were faced step by step. Facing all the challenges, Tajamul Islam of Jammu and Kashmir has won the crown of world champion in ‘Kick Boxing’ at the age of just 13. She has set an example of courage and talent by winning a gold medal in the ‘Kick-boxing’ world event held in Egypt.

In this game, Indian players won a total of 26 medals including 11 gold, eight silver and seven bronze, but Tajamul created new records in this. This is the second gold medal in the world event for the 13-year-old from Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir. He had earlier won the sub-junior title in the 2016 World Championships held in Italy.

The journey, however, was not an easy one for Tajamul. When he decided to join this sport at the age of five, his father was not ready for it due to the fear of injury. But she managed to persuade her mother. Then the father also agreed for it. His father is a driver and mother is a housewife.

He participated in the state level competition for the first time in the year 2015 in Jammu. Apart from winning the gold medal in the sub-junior category, she was also adjudged the best player of the competition. After this success, she got full support of the family and she went ahead in the game. She won the sub junior title at the national level in the same year and then went on to become the world champion (sub junior).

After a huge success at a young age, Tajamul was able to change the mindset of the people in the Valley regarding this sport. She became like a star there. He has opened his own academy of ‘Kick-boxing’ in Bandipora, named Haider Sports Academy. In this, hundreds of girls from nearby villages reach for practice.

Tajamul posted a picture of himself celebrating with the tricolor after winning the gold medal in Egypt. After this, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha congratulated him on the success. Sinha tweeted along with Tajamul’s picture, “Many congratulations to Tajamul Islam of Bandipora for creating history by winning a gold medal at the World Kick Boxing Championships 2021 in Cairo, Egypt. Our young kick-boxing champion has done exceptionally well over the years. Tajamul aims to bring laurels to the country in the Olympics. The special thing is that in the 138th session of the International Olympic Committee, ‘Kick-boxing’ has been recognized, so that this sport can become a part of the Olympics in future.