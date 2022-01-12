13 years of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Know where are celebs like Hina Khan to Karan Kundra who was involved in show now

The well-known TV show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ has turned 13 as we speak. The show has introduced recognition to many stars from Hina Khan to Karan Kundra.

TV’s hottest serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ has been entertaining the viewers for the final 13 years. After so many years of success, as we speak the show completes 13 years. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai premiered on 12 January 2009. Since then until date, this show has been working repeatedly and the viewers can also be giving it loads of love. Not solely this, individuals have additionally given loads of love to all of the actors of the show.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has gained immense recognition not just for the lead {couples} but additionally for a lot of actors. In these years, many celebs like Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan turned well-known from home to home. Other than these actors, there are many different actors who have been an element of the show. Allow us to inform you about the identical actors who have gained loads of fame from the show.

Hina Khan: The preferred identify of the show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is Hina Khan. Hina performed the lead character of Akshara in the show. Hina Khan entered the world of TV by means of this show. Together with ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, Hina Khan’s profession has additionally accomplished 13 years as we speak. Hina has added her identify to the checklist of very best on-screen daughter-in-law. Hina was an element of the show for a full 7 years from 2009 to 2016. Hina Khan is now seen doing music movies.

Shivangi Joshi: Akshara was adopted by Naira, who appeared in the show as Akshara’s daughter in addition to a daughter-in-law. Shivangi Joshi performed the position of Naira in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and gained great recognition. She has made a mark in each family with the character of Naira. After Naira, she was proven posing as her lookalike Seerat in the show. Shivangi was an element of the show from 2016-2021. Shivangi is seen in the position of Anandi in ‘Balika Vadhu-2’ as of late.

Mohsin Khan: Mohsin performed the position of Kartik Goenka in the show. The pairing of Kartik and Naira in the show turned one of essentially the most beloved {couples} on TV. The pair of each turned very a lot appreciated on social media. Mohsin appeared in the show as Karthik from starting to finish.

Karan Kundra: Bigg Boss-15 contestant Karan Kundrra has additionally appeared in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. Karan might have appeared in the show for a short while however he received everybody’s coronary heart with the character. Karan Kundrra made a banging entry in the show as Ranveer. He performed the position of Seerat i.e. Shivangi Joshi’s husband in the show. With this small character, Karan has left his mark in everybody’s hearts. On the similar time, Karan is seen in ‘Bigg Boss-15’.

Ashnoor: Ashnoor who performed Naitik and Akshara’s daughter little Naira in the show. Ashnoor appeared on the show for a short while between 2015-16. She had a small position in the show however she continues to be identified for her position. Other than this, Ashnoor has additionally appeared in many TV serials and Bollywood movies.

Rohan Mehra: The actor was seen as Naksh in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. With this position, he instantly made a mark in the TV world. Other than this, he has additionally been seen in ‘Bigg Boss-10’ and ‘Sasural Simar Ka-2’. Rohan is at present busy together with his net exhibits and music movies.

