130 Amazing Sunset Quotes That Prove How Beautiful The World Is

28 seconds ago
Last Updated on October 6, 2021

Aren’t sunsets beautiful?

The beauty of sunsets have inspired people and their creations for centuries. Photographers for example, often wait for that perfect moment when they can capture the glory of a setting sun. But even the best photographers will never capture the effect a beautiful sunset can have on one’s emotions.

Even in movies and TV shows, you’ll notice that a lot of crucial moments are filmed with a stunning sunset in the background. It completely changes the mood. From a boring scene, a sunset immediately makes everything dramatic.

 

What Sunsets Symbolize

Such a beautiful thing like this would, without surprise, symbolize so many things. It’s more than just a gorgeous piece of scenery or a masterpiece of nature. For some people, they see more than just the colors.

Here are just a few of the things that every sunset symbolizes:

Life and death (as related to a sunrise)

In art, people often use sunrises and sunsets to depict life and death. As the sun slowly creeps up the horizon, we are reminded of new life sprouting out of fresh ground. Sure, the sun is actually right there. It only seems like it appears in the morning and goes away at night because of how the world rotates on its axis.

But science aside, the mere sight of the sun rising and setting is enough to bring in this symbolism. Somehow, when the sun sets, it reminds people that there will always be an end looming ahead.

Hope

Romantic couple kissing during evening at the beach

Romantic couple kissing during evening at the beach

Sunsets are not just reminiscent of gloomy things like death. In fact, a sunset can symbolize hope just as much as a sunrise can. A sunset is, after all, is a welcome scenery for anyone who’s having a bad day. It tells you that finally, whatever woes you went through today will end in a few moments.

This, of course, will give anyone new hope that the next day will be better. It’s something that makes you think about the chances you missed, and how you’re going to bounce back and try again.

Rest

Palm tree sunset during monsoon season in Asia

Palm tree sunset during monsoon season in Asia

When the sun starts setting, it’s hard not to think about how amazing your bed would feel like after such a long day. You may have a few lingering thoughts about work, school, or about your business.

That’s normal. You’ll probably start wondering if there’s anything you forgot to do today. You may also recount all the things that happened. Some memories will make you smile, while others will make you cringe in regret.

The important thing now is that in a few moments, you will finally be able to lie against the familiar smell of your own pillows and sheets. Hopefully, you’ll dream good dreams after that.

Beauty

Amazing Sunset Quotes

Amazing Sunset Quotes

As mentioned it earlier, sunsets are among the most beautiful things we’re lucky to see almost every day. That beautiful mix of colors lighting up the sky is just breathtaking.

It’s really sad that though it happens every day, a lot of us miss out on the opportunity of seeing this. Sure, others may not live in areas where the sunset is highly visible. But for those who do, a lot of them are too busy that the moment just passes them by without them noticing.

That’s why whenever you feel the need to see a thing of beauty, get a good spot. Then wait for that sun to slowly set. If you capture one of the best ones, I assure you, you’ll have tears at the corners of your eyes at the very least.

Wonder

Docked wooden boat on a lake with purple skies behind it

Docked wooden boat on a lake with purple skies behind it

Yes, any sunset will always be a source of wonder for anyone (unless you’re someone who knows the science behind it pretty well). How amazing is it that these colors were put together so perfectly, resulting in a perfect palette that lights up the sky in brilliance before everything goes completely dark.

If you don’t believe in a creator who orchestrates how everything turns out, this is something that can make you think – is there really an artist in the skies, painting a beautiful picture of beauty and hope?

Sunsets are truly among the most amazing things one can ever witness in his or her lifetime. It’s one scene that can change your mood in an instant, or make you rethink any negative thoughts you have about the world.

You see, a sunset is more than just a scientific phenomenon. It is a strong piece of evidence that somewhere out there, someone smiles down on us, knowing that at the end of the day, we need something that will remind us that it’s going to be okay.

 

Delightful Sunset Quotes

Below are 130 different quotes about how delightful sunsets really are. Read them and think about them. Understand what different emotions sunsets can really evoke.

“Whenever you want to see me, always look at the sunset; I will be there.” – Grace Ogot

“There is nothing more musical than a sunset.” – Claude Debussy

“Allow failure to teach you a supreme lesson: Each sunset is the beginning of a very, very bright and powerful sunrise.” – Sri Chinmoy

“Life does not come with instructions on how to live, but it does come with trees, sunsets, smiles and laughter, so enjoy your day.” – Debbie Shapiro

“Every sunset brings the promise of a new dawn.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

“Don’t forget: beautiful sunsets need cloudy skies…” – Paulo Coelho

“Sunsets are my escape into the reality I want to continuously live.” – Rachel Roy

“There’s nothing like a beautiful sunset to end a healthy day.” – Rachel Boston

“When the sun is setting, leave whatever you are doing and watch it.” – Mehmet Murat Ildan

“Every moment of life is unique – a kiss, a sunset, a dance, a joke. None will ever recur in quite the same way. Each happens only once in the history of the universe.” – Stephen Nachmanovitch

“Know what you want to do, hold the thought firmly, and do every day what should be done, and every sunset will see you that much nearer the goal.” – Elbert Hubbard

“Softly the evening came with the sunset.” – Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

“When the sun has set, no candle can replace it.” – George R. R. Martin

“Sunset is so marvellous that even the sun itself watches it every day in the reflections of the infinite oceans!” – Mehmet Murat Ildan

“It’s not just a sunset; it’s a moonrise too.” – P. C. Cast

“A sunrise or sunset can be ablaze with brilliance and arouse all the passion, all the yearning, in the soul of the beholder.” – Mary Balogh

“When I admire the wonders of a sunset or the beauty of the moon, my soul expands in the worship of the creator.” – Mahatma Gandhi

“The water was glassy and calm, still candy-colored in the afterglow of sunset.” – Stephen King

“No sun outlasts its sunset, but will rise again and bring the dawn.” – Maya Angelou

“A sunset is the sun’s fiery kiss to the night.” – Crystal Woods

“A large drop of sun lingered on the horizon and then dripped over and was gone, and the sky was brilliant over the spot where it had gone, and a torn cloud, like a bloody rag, hung over the spot of its going.” – John Steinbeck

“Dusk is just an illusion because the sun is either above the horizon or below it. And that means that day and night are linked in a way that few things are there cannot be one without the other yet they cannot exist at the same time.” – Nicholas Sparks

“…she remembered watching a summer sunset from this very spot. Not so long ago; just a lifetime.” – Sharon Kay Penman

“I can’t give you the sunset, but I can give you the night.” – Erin McCarthy

“There’s a sunrise and a sunset every single day, and they’re absolutely free. Don’t miss so many of them.” – Jo Walton

“The first stab of love is like a sunset, a blaze of color — oranges, pearly pinks, vibrant purples…” – Anna Godbersen

“Twilight fell: The sky turned to a light, dusky purple littered with tiny silver stars.” – J.K. Rowling

“Even the most beautiful days eventually have their sunsets” – Author Unknown

“Nature is painting for us, day after day, pictures of infinite beauty if only we have the eyes to see them.” – John Ruskin

“It is almost impossible to watch a sunset and not dream.” – Bern Williams

“The strange thing about the sunset is that we actually don’t want the sun to set, we want it to stay right on the horizon, not below it, not above it, just right on it.” – Mehmet Murat Ildan

“Enjoy the beauty of a sunset nature’s farewell kiss for the night.” – Sharon Rene

“Sunsets are not a rare commodity they come and go every night, so I compare you not to a sunset for you come once in a life.” – Daniel Cook

“Sunsets are proof that no matter what happens, every day can end beautifully.” – Kristen Butler

“Never waste any amount of time doing anything important when there is a sunset outside that you should be sitting under.” – C. JoyBell C

“Clouds come floating into my life, no longer to carry rain or usher storm, but to add colour to my sunset sky.” – Rabindranath Tagore

“When your world moves too fast and you lose yourself in the chaos, introduce yourself to each color of the sunset.” – Christy Ann Martine

“Sunsets are so beautiful that they almost seem as if we were looking through the gates of Heaven.” – John Lubbock

“People are just as wonderful as sunsets if you let them be. When I look at a sunset, I don’t find myself saying, “Soften the orange a bit on the right hand corner.” I don’t try to control a sunset. I watch with awe as it unfolds.” – Carl Rogers

“I think sunrises are rarer for me, but sunset is my favourite time of day.” – Jon Foreman

 

“A beautiful sunset is your reward for surviving another day. Enjoy as many as you can.” – Unknown

 

“The sky takes on shades of orange during sunrise and sunset, the colour that gives you hope that the sun will set only to rise again.” – Ram Charan

 

“The sunset is life’s way of saying “Good job, you survived today, here’s something pretty.” – Unknown

 

“A sunset paints the sky as if there were no tomorrow.” – Anthony T. Hincks

 

“If you can look at the sunset and smile, then you still have hope.” – Unknown

 

“Keep looking up! I learn from the past, dream about the future and look up. There’s nothing like a beautiful sunset to end a healthy day.” – Rachel Boston

 

“May there be just enough clouds in your life to create a glorious sunset.” – Unknown

 

“The sky broke like an egg into full sunset and the water caught fire.” – Pamela Hansford Johnson

 

“If you are in a beautiful place where you can enjoy sunrise and sunset, then you are living like a lord.” – Nathan Phillips

 

“May every sunrise hold more promise and every sunset hold more peace.” – Umair Siddiqui

 

“Sunset on the water ought to be a quiet and easy time, but I guess some people can’t stand a little silence.” – Carl Hiaasen

 

“Sunsets, like childhood, are viewed with wonder not just because they are beautiful but because they are fleeting.” – Richard Paul Evans

 

“Are you dreaming? Stop dreaming; come and watch the sunset, it is better than all the dreams!” – Mehmet Murat ildan

 

“Sunset is still my favorite color, and rainbow is second.” – Mattie Stepanek

 

 

