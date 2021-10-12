13th round of talks between India and China to resolve military stand-off along LAC in eastern Ladakh

Lt Gen PGK Menon, the commander of the 14th Corps based in Leh, is leading the Indian delegation for the talks on Sunday.

The 13th round of talks between India and China is being held today amid the ongoing border dispute on LAAC. In the talks, there may be an idea to end the ongoing deadlock in some areas of eastern Ladakh and withdraw the army from the places of confrontation. According to sources in the security establishment, the main objective of this talks is to move forward in the direction of withdrawal of troops from the rest of the conflict sites in eastern Ladakh.

According to news agency language sources, the 13th round of Corps Commander level talks between the two countries is being held at the Moldo border point on the Chinese side on the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. He said that the talks started around 10.30 am. About three weeks ago, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that both sides would have to work for an early resolution of the remaining issues in eastern Ladakh. This conversation is taking place in this background.

The foreign ministers of the two countries met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Dushanbe on 16 September. Earlier, the 12th round of talks between India and China was held on 31 July. A few days later, the armies of both the countries completed the process of withdrawal of their troops from Gogra and this was considered as a major and significant step towards the restoration of peace and stability in the region.

Lt Gen PGK Menon, the commander of the 14th Corps based in Leh, is leading the Indian delegation for the talks on Sunday. Army Chief MM Naravane had said on Saturday that the Indian Army will also maintain its presence on its side, which is similar to the PLA, if the military mobilization and large-scale deployment from the Chinese side in the eastern Ladakh region continues.

The 13th round of talks is taking place between two recent incidents of infiltration attempts by Chinese troops. The first case was reported from the Barahoti sector of Uttarakhand where around 100 Chinese Army personnel crossed the LAAC on August 30. However, after some time the Chinese soldiers withdrew. The second incident took place in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh where reports of skirmishes between Indian and Chinese soldiers were reported. Later, the matter was resolved in the commander level talks of both the countries.