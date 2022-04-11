14 academics quit their affiliation to the Melbourne-based Australia India Institute

14 academicians from Australian universities have left their affiliation with the Australia India Institute (AII) in Melbourne. These people allege that there is a reluctance of AII to discuss important issues of the ruling establishment in India.

In fact, on March 29 this year, 13 academicians with affiliation to AII signed a resignation letter addressed to Professor Duncan Maskel, Vice Chancellor of the University of Melbourne. The letter accused AII of “propaganda”, promoting “ignorance” and acting on the “marginalization of the Indian minority” of the Indian government. This was followed by the resignation of another academic fellow.

The letter said, “Following some condemnation of an AII colleague’s point of view on invisible inequalities (touching class and caste), AII attacked Gandhi (in view of his attempt to behead the statue in Melbourne). ) had refused to endorse the publication of a piece prepared by two AII colleagues (including the speaker) for the purpose of discussing it. “He was told that AII has decided to ‘stay away from the subject’,” the letter said.

According to the letter, “We also found that a Year to Asia podcast by these two partners in India and abroad, Cast and the Corporation, was also not included on the AI ​​website, while the others included.”

Both the articles (the essay and the podcast) were the projects of Professor Hari Bapuji and Professor Dolly Kikon, from the Department of Management and Marketing at the University of Melbourne. Bapuji is also among the 14 people who resigned. The essay titled “Understanding Modern Attacks on Gandhi” seeks to examine the possible reasons behind the targeted attacks on Mahatma Gandhi, including the vandalism of his statues.

What was in the essay and podcast?: A later essay published by Pursuit, a forum of Melbourne University, said, “Gandhi’s life and his vision for the future are tied to India’s principles of secularism and the rights of all religious groups. The right to religious freedom is actually enshrined in the Constitution of India. But these principles are now losing favor, as Hindu nationalism is on the rise and the possibility of changing the constitution is also being considered.

At the same time, the 47-minute podcast was told, “Caste and Corporation in India and Abroad” traces the origins of the caste system and its impact on various sectors, from education to private corporations and bureaucracy.

Melbourne University said this thing: University of Melbourne spokesperson said – The university and AII respect the decision of these academics (who recently resigned). We (the University) stand firmly in support of the strategic direction of AII, its Board and the Chief Executive Officer. The University of Melbourne is committed to academic freedom and freedom of speech. They are at the heart of our core values ​​and identity.”

Get to know AII at a glance: AII was established in the year 2008 at the University of Melbourne. The work was done by the Australian government in the wake of hate crimes against Indians, for which a grant of US$8 million was provided. Its aim was to “gain a greater understanding of both the countries through various streams of academic research”.