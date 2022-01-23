14-month-old twins born conjoined finally home after separation surgery





PHILADELPHIA (WJW) — Twin women who had been born conjoined are finally home after almost one yr in intensive care and a 10-hour separation surgery. In response to a press launch from Youngsters’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), Addison and Lilianna Altobelli, now 14 months outdated, had been born related to the stomach and chest and shared a liver, diaphragm, chest, and stomach wall.

Hockey Hut cuts ribbon on new, open-air skating rink



When their mother and father, Maggie and Dom, of Chicago, discovered they had been pregnant, they assumed they had been having one child. Ultrasound pictures revealed Maggie was carrying two infants and that they had been hooked up to the stomach. In response to CHOP, conjoined twins happen in solely about one in 50,000 births.

CHOP is one in all just a few hospitals within the nation skilled with separating conjoined twins. Greater than 28 pairs of conjoined twins have been separated there since 1957.

Docs decided earlier than Addison and Lilianna had been born that they’d separate, wholesome hearts, and the liver they shared was massive sufficient to divide between them. So, they had been “wonderful candidates” for separation surgery. The infants had been born by way of C-section on Nov. 18, 2020. They spent 4 months within the NICU and 6 months in PICU.

Wildfire alongside California coast grows to 1,500 acres, prompts obligatory evacuations

READ Also who covid new variant Omicron know how much it is dangerous

Docs inserted pores and skin expanders, that are like small, collapsible balloons, to regularly develop by way of injections to stretch the pores and skin. When the twins had been steady and there was sufficient pores and skin to cowl their chest partitions and stomach after separation, it was time for the surgery.

“Separating conjoined twins is all the time a problem as a result of each single set of twins is exclusive, and so they all have completely different challenges and anatomic concerns,” stated lead surgeon Dr. Holly L. Hedrick, MD. “The way in which our crew works collectively, it’s actually unbelievable and particular, with so many individuals coming collectively to work towards a standard purpose.”

They underwent their ten-hour surgery on Oct. 13, 2021.

Oscar-winning actress Regina King’s son dies at 26: ‘Such a vibrant mild’



“To see them with their very own our bodies — their our bodies had been simply so good — it was wonderful,” Maggie stated within the launch. “It was simply indescribable.”

Hedrick stated each Addy and Lily are doing effectively, and their hope is that “they’ve full lives which might be joyful.”

The household was finally in a position to fly home to Chicago on Dec. 1. The twins spent two weeks in an area hospital and had been discharged in time for Christmas. Each women have tracheostomy tubes and ventilators to assist with their respiratory whereas they modify.

Financial institution theft suspect at massive, South Burlington Police ask for assist



“We’re beginning a brand new guide,” Dom stated within the launch. “It’s not even a brand new chapter. It’s a brand new guide. We began a model new guide for the women, and there’s an Addy guide, and there’s a Lily guide.”