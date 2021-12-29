14 new corona infected found in ghaziabad

Corona infection is increasing continuously in Ghaziabad but people are not as sensitive to the provisions of Kovid. On Wednesday also, corona infection has been confirmed in 14 people. Although officials say that two of these cases are already infected (repeat) and on Wednesday 12 new patients were found. These include three members of the same family, a 14-year-old teenager and a 16-year-old teenager, besides a foreign returnee.

At present, all the infected have been kept in home isolation and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing. The samples of the relatives of all the infected have also been sent for examination and those who came in contact are being investigated. At present, there are 73 active corona patients in the district, out of which five patients are hospitalized.

Several people in a family living in Seemant Vihar area of ​​Kaushambi were complaining of cough and cold for the past few days. On which everyone got corona test done from private lab. The reports of two 51 and 27-year-old women and a 57-year-old male have been confirmed. According to District Surveillance Officer Dr. Rakesh Gupta, the family had come in contact with an infected person. A 32-year-old youth living in the Park Sapphire Society of Indirapuram had to go out, for which he had got a corona test, his report has also been confirmed. However, the young man has no symptoms.

A woman and a man living in Kaushambi’s Govardhan Tower had got a corona test done for cough, cold, the reports of both have been confirmed. A 43-year-old man living in New Vijay Nagar had fever for a week, he has also been confirmed in the investigation. The infection has been confirmed in a 14-year-old student of Cambridge School Indirapuram, living in Ramaprastha, Vaishali. A young man had recently returned from London and attended a marriage ceremony in Gurugram at Mahagun Mansion Indirapuram.

Private coaching institutes will remain closed till further orders

New Delhi: The Directorate of Education said on Wednesday that private coaching institutes will remain closed in the national capital till further orders in view of the increase in cases of corona infection. However, online classes can be conducted. The Directorate said in an order that all private coaching institutes located in Delhi will remain closed till further orders. However, online classes can continue. But will follow the instructions issued by DDMA.