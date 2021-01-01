14 rounds actress Kriti Kharbanda: 14 rounds actress Kriti Kharbanda interview talking about life partner and marriage

Actress Kriti Kharbanda’s marriage has a different relationship with movies. After films like ‘Veera Ki Wedding’ and ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’, Kriti has now appeared in 14 rounds of OTT releases. In this regard, we had this special conversation with him:

You told me that you became a bride so many times in movies that in real life you can get married wearing pajamas. So, how did she agree to film a second marriage?

Yes man, I’m so tired, getting ready like a bride. You have to work for seven days to get dressed and do your hair makeup. It takes a lot of hard work, but keep up the good work. Well, the look of my bride in this movie is very different. Also the method of writing the story, the method of telling the story is also very different. Like, Hrishikesh Mukherjee or Suraj Barjatya’s films have both innocence and naughtiness, I found the same thing in this screenplay. This is a light-hearted, moving film. For a long time there has not been such a clean, happy, beautiful love story with family dramas, dances and songs. The film is about love, quarrel, family, dance and a lot of confusion. When I got this movie, I was also filming Tash, whose role was very intense, so I wanted to do something light. It’s another thing she wanted to be a bride, but his feelings are different.

The racial differences in the film hinder your marital life. Somewhere it is true of our society that even today caste and religion become enemies of love. What is your opinion on this ideology of the society even in the 21st century?

I think we have changed a lot now. Our approach has changed a lot. We cannot control what has not changed. I believe that instead of changing others, we should all look at ourselves. This change will only happen if we look at ourselves, our family, our children. Well, I think our parent generation is trying to change themselves and they should be credited for that. Interracial marriages are taking place in many places. Love marriages are happening. The parents we portrayed in the film also follow good traditions, but sincerely want their children to always be happy. We are showing kids what they can do for their family. Otherwise it’s very easy, you run away, get married, what will someone do, but in the movie we show that running away is not an option, or separation, then how do you convince family members. We are saying that both tradition and modernity can go together.

You said in an interview that you believe in companionship, not marriage. Have you changed your mind since you found a mate?

But the basis of marriage is companionship (together). Marriage is a very sacred institution and it is successful only when you are in friendship with your spouse. It’s not just a marital relationship, it’s a friendship. It doesn’t matter if you get married or not. If you have a partner, it doesn’t matter if you are married or not. I don’t mean that marriage is a sacred institution, I mean if you are getting married, do it very carefully. Sometimes marriage happens for the wrong reasons, you need to make sure that the person you are going to spend your life with deserves your friendship, your love.

You are taking 14 rounds in the movie. When do you plan to take 7 rounds in real life?

This is a very personal decision, so everyone will know when it will happen. I am very clear in this case that when it happens, it will be in front of all of you.

