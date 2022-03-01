14-Year-Old Boy Shot in Ankle Outside Brooklyn High School – Gadget Clock





A teenage boy was taken to the hospital on Monday after he suffered a gunshot wound to his ankle outside a Brooklyn high school, city officials confirmed.

Shattered glass and caution tape showed the obvious signs of violence outside Boys and Girls High School in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Police responded to Utica Avenue around 3 p.m. after the 14-year-old was shot.

The gunman was still on the run several hours later, and no description of the suspect had been released by police.

At last check, the teen was recovering at the hospital.