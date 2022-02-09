World

14-year-old girl charged in DC shooting on Pennsylvania Ave

A 14-year-old girl has been charged in the Monday shooting of a boy on Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast in Washington, DC, less than five miles from the White House.

The Washington, DC, Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) on Tuesday announced that the girl now faces charges of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Police responded to reports of a shooting just before 4 pm Monday in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast. Upon arrival, police found a boy with gunshot wounds.

2300 block of Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington, DC

2300 block of Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington, DC
(Google Maps)

Authorities transported the boy to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A police report says the girl and a male suspect approached the juvenile victim near a bus stop and fired. MPD are still searching for the male suspect.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact MPD at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

An armed robbery also occurred in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. Southeast Monday at a 7-Eleven in DC’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

MPD has recorded 139 dangerous weapon assault offenses so far in 2022, a 3% decrease compared to the 143 instances of assault recorded with a dangerous weapon at the same time last year.

Pedestrians cross Pennsylvania Avenue near the US Capitol in Washington, DC, Jan. 7, 2022.

Pedestrians cross Pennsylvania Avenue near the US Capitol in Washington, DC, Jan. 7, 2022.
(Ting Shen / Bloomberg)

Meanwhile, robbery has increased 55% over the past year, and vehicle theft has increased 5%. DC Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office said in a Feb. 2 press release that the MPD and neighboring Prince George’s County Police Department have noted similar trends in juveniles committing carjacking crimes.

“We have seen a troubling increase in carjackings across our region, driven in large part by juveniles,” Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said in a statement at the time. “Our ecosystem is damaged, and while we are doing everything we can to resolve this issue, it cannot be solved by government and police departments alone. We need our community and families to step up and join us by wrapping their arms around these kids,” because they are the future of our community. “

The White House Jan. 18, 2022.

The White House Jan. 18, 2022.
(Eric Lee / Bloomberg)

MPD arrested 34 adults and 59 juveniles for DC carjacking offenses in 2020. Those numbers increased to 50 adults and 101 juveniles in 2021. As of Feb. 1, 2022, MPD has arrested 19 adults and 14 juveniles for carjacking incidents.

In one particularly notable offense in March 2021, two girls, aged 13 and 15, were charged in the killing of Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar during a botched attempted carjacking when he was flung from the vehicle during a struggle.

MPD also recovered more firearms last year than any other year since 2011, its earliest year for firearm recoveries listed online.

