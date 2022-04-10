14-year-old Michigan robbery suspect turned in by no-nonsense mom



A 14-year-old Michigan boy was arrested on suspicion of robbery at a local liquor store when his mother told police she found her son with “a large sum of money.”

An employee of the Capitol Wine & Liquor Store in Troy called police at the scene around 5:38 pm when a boy approached and demanded to “empty the register.”

According to staff, the boy did not make the weapon. He did, however, appear to have hidden his right hand in his pocket during the altercation.

The boy then fled on foot with the money.

Police received a call a few hours later from a woman claiming that her son was behaving strangely. He said he had “large sums of money” which he was not supposed to have, according to officials.

Police spoke to the boy at his home where he confessed to robbing a liquor store before dusk.

He was arrested and taken to Troy police lock-up facility.

No names revealed.