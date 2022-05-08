14-year-old shot in attempted robbery of retired Chicago-area police officer dies



A retired Cook County Sheriff’s Officer shot and killed a 14-year-old boy Wednesday while trying to rob him.

According to CBS, the boy, Corey Mason, was among three men who attempted to rob an unnamed retired police officer on April 28.

The man, 60, was walking towards his car when men accused him, one of whom was holding a gun to his back. The other two demanded that he hand over his wallet and other belongings.

An eyewitness who witnessed the incident and spoke to CBS said the retired officer shot one of the robbers in the head and the other two escaped.

“We got off the bus – that’s when we were walking,” the woman told CBS “We noticed that these guys were snatching this guy because he was carrying his wallet and things out of his pocket.”

“The man turned to shoot at her, and the sheriff threw a few rounds at her, and the next thing we know, the young man was lying on the ground,” the woman added.

Victim’s wife then called the police, and when the police arrived, the retired policeman stood by Mason’s side. Mason was then taken to hospital, where he died six days later.

The retired officer is shocked after the shooting, and even more so when he discovers the age of the boy he shot, according to CBS.