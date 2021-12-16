14-year-old student hit by 18-wheel truck in front of Cardinal Spellman High School in the Bronx



BRONX, New York (WABC) — A 14-year-old student is in serious condition after she was hit by a truck in front of a high school in the Bronx.

According to police, the incident happened just after 6 p.m. in front of Cardinal Spellman High School.

They say the girl was hit by an 18-wheel truck as she was leaving the school.

She was taken to Jacobi Hospital by EMS. She is listed in critical condition after suffering head trauma.

The vehicle remained on the scene.

The driver was taken into custody, but it’s unknown for what at this time.

The incident is under investigation.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

