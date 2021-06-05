15 Chinese Elephants Are On a 300-Mile Journey. Why, No One Knows.

Possibly they’re in search of higher meals. Possibly they’ve gotten misplaced. Possibly they’re simply adventurous and having a good time.

No one is sort of certain. However for some cause, a herd of 15 Asian elephants has been lumbering its means throughout China for greater than a yr, touring greater than 300 miles via villages, forest patches — and, as of 9:55 p.m. on Wednesday, the sides of the town of Kunming, inhabitants 8.5 million.

Since setting out in spring final yr from Xishuangbanna Nationwide Nature Reserve, on China’s far southwestern border with Laos, the elephants have trotted down the center of a slim county road, previous a shuttered automotive dealership and gawking residents. They’ve gotten into shops of grains left over from fermentation, resulting in studies of not less than one drunken elephant. They’ve devoured truckloads of corn and pineapples ignored by authorities officers in an effort to divert them to much less populated areas — after which continued on their means.

It’s the farthest-known motion of elephants in China, in line with consultants. The place they’ll go subsequent, nobody is aware of. After they’ll cease? Additionally unclear.