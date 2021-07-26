15 holidays in August 2021 and schedule your works related to bank

Banks will be closed for 15 days in August 2021. In such a situation, it is advisable to settle your business related to banks in time.

New Delhi. Now only five days are left for the month of August to start. The special thing is that banks will be closed for 15 days in August. That is, half a month will be spent on holidays. In such a situation, it is wise to settle the business related to banks first. However, not all banks across the country will remain closed for 15 days. This is because some of the holidays fixed by the central bank rbi are regional. This means that some days only banks remain closed in some states. Banks will remain open in other states. Banks will remain closed for three consecutive days in some places.

According to the guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month apart from Sundays. Below we are giving you information about bank holidays in the month of August. Along with this, it is also being given that on which day banks will be closed in which state and where will they remain open. Based on this, settle your bank related work in time. So that you do not face any problem and do not get obstructed in any work.

Here is the list of holidays

August 1 – Sunday, August 8 – Sunday, August 13 – Patriot te Imphal Bank closed, August 14 – Second Saturday of the month, August 15 – Sunday and Independence Day, August 16 – Parsi New Year (Shahanshahi) in Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur Bank closed, 19 August – Muharram (Ashura) – Bank closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar, 20 August – Muharram/First Onam – Banks closed in Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, August 21 – Banks closed in Thiruvonam, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, August 22 – Sunday, August 23 – Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram Banks closed, 28 August – Fourth Saturday of the month, 29 August – Sunday, 30 August – Janmashtami/Krishna Jayanti Banks in Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla and Srinagar Bandh, August 31 – Shree Krishna Ashtami – Banks in Hyderabad will remain closed.

