15 lakh deaths due to tuberculosis

The latest report of the World Health Organization regarding tuberculosis is very shocking. According to the ‘Global Tuberculosis Report-2021’ (Global Tuberculosis Report- 2021), the highest number of 15 lakh deaths due to tuberculosis in the last decade have occurred in 2020. One third of this i.e. five lakh deaths occurred in India. The main reason for the increase in the number of deaths due to tuberculosis is the lack of treatment due to corona infection.

According to the report, there was an increase of 13 percent in the death toll in 2020 as compared to the year 2019. The reason for this is corona infection. According to the World Health Organization, the treatment of tuberculosis patients has been affected due to Kovid-19 infection worldwide. These patients could not get treatment.

According to the report, 10 million people worldwide are suffering from tuberculosis. These include 11 lakh children. 98 percent of the cases of tuberculosis are from countries that are facing poverty. Most of the patients are in countries like India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan and South Africa. There has been a reduction in deaths by only 9.2 percent. The target was to reduce the death toll by 35 percent, which could not be met. The World Health Organization had set a target of reducing tuberculosis deaths by 35 percent from 2015 to 2020, but these figures saw a decrease of only 9.2 percent. The World Health Organization in its report has advised governments to invest in better treatment of tuberculosis.

Kovid reduced the graph of new cases of tuberculosis. According to the report, there has been an increase in the deaths of patients due to lack of treatment during the corona infection period, but there has been a decrease in new cases. The number of new patients decreased due to masks and other precautions. Between 2019 and 2020, there was a 41 percent decline in tuberculosis cases. At the same time, cases of tuberculosis decreased by 14 percent in Indonesia, 12 percent in the Philippines and eight percent in China.

Tuberculosis is caused due to infection of ‘Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacterium’ in the body. This bacterium directly affects the lungs. After the lungs, this bacterium starts affecting other parts of the body. The droplets of saliva from the mouth of an infected person contain tuberculosis bacteria, which spread the infection. Tuberculosis bacteria can infect the person in front of the patient by sneezing, coughing, speaking and singing. In such a situation, you should defend yourself.

Not every infection with tuberculosis is dangerous, cases of tuberculosis in children and tuberculosis infection outside the lungs are not more troublesome. The body’s immune system kills the bacteria. The effect of tuberculosis is visible when the immune system weakens. For example, the patient is suffering from diabetes or has become deficient in nutrients or consumes more tobacco and alcohol. In such a situation, the risk of infection increases. Severe cases of tuberculosis may also cause sore throat, abdominal swelling, headache, and seizures. Tuberculosis is completely curable.